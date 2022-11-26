On Friday’s verdict, a Chinese court sentenced Kris Wu, a Chinese-Canadian pop star, to 13 years, for crimes including sexual assaults. He was arrested in China, his birthplace that witnessed his success.

Sources claim that Kris Wu, who was born Wu Yi Fan, was sentenced in Beijing’s Chaoyang District People’s Court. Reportedly, Wu will also be deported after his sentence in China. The outlet revealed that the popular singer Kris Wu had exploited three women, who were intoxicated such that they became unable to resist Wu. As per the allegations, the incident happened sometime between Nov. 2020 and Dec. 2020 from his own residence.

The court recalled his previous crime where he linked with two other anonymous individuals to engage in promiscuous activities after drinking by organizing two women to quench their thirst. The devastating incident dates back to July 1, 2018.

Initially, it was a girl named Du Meizhu, a college student, now 18, that revealed he lured her to his home saying they could talk about her career and tried to have intercourse with her. She also displayed her concern saying he must have repeated the same with several other women who haven’t reported it yet.

The authorities didn’t pay attention to what Meizhu claimed as they thought her intention was to enhance her online popularity by being linked to a famed person like Kris Wu. Thai resulting in the victim-shaming complaint against the officers. According to many outlets, Wu was taken into custody and was imprisoned since Aug. 2021 after it was proved that he lured young women.

Also Check: LOONA’s Agency Announces Chuu’s Removal From The Group

Finding Kris Wu was finally arrested, Meixhu stated that she was happy for China’s strong legal system. She confidently wrote that no big star could ever dodge the punishment saying “no criminal would be spared.” Now that she has already been a victim, her intention was to prevent others from being his prey.

She also thanked everyone who gave her mental assistance and psychological support throughout the last couple of years. “Girls help girls,” she further added. Also promised to do what was in her control to help more people in need and ultimately make her contribution to her hometown using her influence.

Following the arrest, several big brands like Porsche, Bulgari, and Louis Vuitton terminated their contract with him, to which he once served as an ambassador. In addition to the sentence, Kris Wu is also asked to pay $83. 77 million (600 million yuan) after he committed tax crimes.

Before moving to China to pursue his career as a solo singer, Wu was the eleventh member of EXO, a K-pop group. Therefore, the K-pop band is in the eye of the hurricane. Wu came into the limelight after joining the band in April 2012. Right after EXO made its debut, it instantly became one of the famed K-pop groups and internationally gained commercial success. Their studio album XOXO became the foremost album by a Korean artist to sell a million copies after 12 years.

But he went to sue SM Entertainment, the group’s agency in May 2014. Two years later, Wu officially left EXO. But before leaving, Wu was featured in another EXO album which turned out to be South Korea’s best-selling album in 2014.

From 2014 to 2016, Kris Wu was active as a solo artist and released a song as part of the Chinese box office hit titled Tiny Times 3. In 2015, Wu owned the tag of the youngest celebrity to ever feature at Madame Tussauds Shanghai as his wax figure was put on display there. Esquire China named it the “Newcomer of the Year.”

Wu has also appeared in various hit films including Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Back and Mr. Six, two of the few highest-grossing Chinese films ever. Wu made his Hollywood debut in 2017 with the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, an American film that starred Vin Diesel, Deepika Padukone, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Toni Collette, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Adriana Gutierrez, and more.

Kris Wu is multilingual as he can speak five different languages including Korean, Japanese, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin. This quality has enabled him to travel more. He was also a successful youngster, who became the youth ambassador for the third Silk Road International Film Festival.

Currently, it has been reported that Wu has been removed as an ambassador from each of the contracts he has signed, due to his legal issues.

Must Check: