Bentley Stancil Missing: FBI Joins Search For a 9-year-Old Missing Child

A child abduction emergency alert has been announced in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday night for the 9-year-old boy, Bentley Gunner Stancil. The immediate alert was announced by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at around 8:30 pm.

As for Bentley’s appearance, he is 4 feet and 7 inches tall and is about 75 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. The boy was last seen on Tuesday and he was wearing a long sleeve black oversized hoodie, blue jeans, a black and white pair of shoes, and a black school backpack. The Amber Alert mentioned each of the points in detail with WBTV.

According to the alert, Bentley left for school earlier that morning and was headed to the bus waiting shed at Questor Lane. Shockingly, the little boy didn’t make it to the bus as something unexpected happened in the middle of the way. By 10 am, he was seen running around the wooded areas across Questor Lane street on Wendell Boulevard. Which is roughly 2 miles away from where he stays.

After 12 hours, his family and near ones opened a search in a marshy area of Wendell Boulevard. Currently, the operation is jointly led by the Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. Apart from the officials, many volunteered and have also extended a helping hand to spot the missing boy.

Bentley’s dad, Brandon Stancil said he would like many people to search for his son. “I know not everybody can use their resources for that, but something has got to do,” he said.

The devastated father also said that there were many things pending to find out, but at the time, all he was looking for was nothing but for his son to land back safely.

“There are many questions that I want to ask, but the most important one is simply finding him (Bentley) and ultimately making sure that he returns home.”

Hinting at the possibility that the young boy must have run away from home, the father continued, “HIm running away is one thing, but all I want is him to come home. That is it.

In case anyone gets any information, be it small or big, they are asked to call 919-856-6911- the County Sheriff’s Office.

Usually, an Amber Alert aka a child abduction emergency alert is announced when a child is believed to be abducted. Such alerts are only sent when the case is serious and the victims are believed to be in a situation where they can possibly get some serious harm or even death. It is a call when a child is in danger. Moreover, these alerts are usually announced with key details about the suspected abductee and the abducted. The general public is supposed to call the given number and inform the authorities if they come across the person mentioned.

Bentley’s family is still trying to be optimistic at the most difficult time, believing their son would get back home healthy and safe.

