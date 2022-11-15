10 Best Football Movies Based on True Stories

Football is a sport that has a huge fan base. Movies based on Football have filled the audience with adrenaline and enthusiasm and when the movies are based on real events, the impact is bigger and better. Over the years, the film industry has managed to depict some amazing stories based on the sport and the audience has appreciated these films a lot. Further in this article, we will get to know about the best football movies based on true stories.

1. The Blind Side

The Blind Side was released in 2009 and is based on a true story. The film is inspired by the book, which has the same title as the movie and is written by Michael Lewis. The book is based on the life of Michael Oher, who overcame all odds, including a very rough childhood to become an NFL star. He was adopted by the power couple Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who gave him shelter and recognized his potential, encouraging him to pursue football as a sport. The movie beautifully depicts how a shy boy grows in this game and goes on to become a great star. The Movie is one of the best football movies based on true stories. It is a heartfelt and emotional movie with moments that fill the audience with excitement.

2. Remember The Titans

Remember the Titans was released in the year 2000, and it is based on a true story that revolves around racism and its consequences. A lot of biased behavior and increased racism was coming to an end in Alexandria, Virginia in the early 1970s and the film is set in that time period. The story of the movie revolves around the football team of T.C. Williams High School, which is called the Titans. The Titans have a new football coach who is African American. The film highlights the beginning of integration, that is, the unity between both races after overcoming various stereotypes and prejudices. The school became one of the first to introduce unity and battle racism, which was still lingering. The all-white football team became open to people of other ethnicities, which sent out a positive message. The Movie is one of the best football movies based on true stories. The movie includes a warm and inspiring message and a lot of good football.

3. American Underdog

Another great football movie based on a true story is American Underdog which was released recently in the year 2021. The story is inspired by a young man who went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming one of the greatest American football stars. Kurt Warner is the Hall of Fame entry who inspired this true story that received a lot of appreciation from the audience. He overcame all odds and tough circumstances from his early life to rise to fame. The footballer gains inspiration and strength from his friends and family to go on to become a great player, which was already a part of him. He went through several challenges and obstacles, but he continued working hard and with the support he got, he emerged as a great NFL champion.

4. We are Marshall

Another inspired football movie based on a true story is We Are Marshall. The movie was released in 2006 and stars the very famous actor, Matthew McConaughey. This movie is based on true events and revolves around a tragic incident that took the lives of several players on the Marshall University football team. In an attempt to keep the team up and running, the new coach assigned to the team tries to revive it and maintain the team’s legacy. He and the surviving players from the crash try to restore the glory of the team by training hard. Failed attempts are made, and the faith of the town is lost, but the new team emerges as champions towards the end, and all the losses and hard work are worth something. The movie is emotional and truly beautiful, and the fact that it’s based on a true story makes it easier to connect with.

5. Radio

Radio is a movie that was inspired by true events that took place in Anderson, South Carolina. The film was released in 2003 and promotes kindness and humanity. The story of the film revolves around a mentally challenged person named Radio, who catches the eye of football coach Harold Jones while he is being harassed by some football players. Radio remains isolated and is not warmly welcomed by most people, but coach Harold takes him under his wing, and he emerges as an inspiration to his community by succeeding at the sport and gaining popularity, proving everybody around him wrong.

6. Invincible

Invincible is a film that was released in 2006 and is based on the life of Vince Papale, who was a mere bartender from South Philadelphia but eventually ended up being a player for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles team in the year 1976. The Movie is one of the best football movies based on true stories. Vince, a 30-year-old bartender, had a difficult life. He works a few jobs and has been notified that, due to budget cuts, he will be losing his job. He has a wife who doesn’t believe in him, and instead of supporting him in his time of need, she leaves him and asks him for a divorce. The man has nothing left and is extremely discouraged, but one day, he has bold thoughts and he acts on them. He attends the open tryouts for the NFL team Philadelphia Eagles, and to his complete surprise, he is chosen. His passion for football, which only allowed him to play a couple of games with his friends in his free time, had now turned into playing for his favorite sports team. He is extremely nervous but goes for it anyway.

7. 12 Mighty Orphans

12 Mighty Orphans was released in the year 2021 and it is an inspirational movie inspired by true events. The film stars Luke Wilson and revolves around the football team of an orphanage which is called the Mighty Mites. The football team existed during the Great Depression and did not have the basic amenities of being able to play. They were deprived of shoes and other basic things until their fate changed. They were introduced to a legendary High School football Coach named Rusty Russell who took up the challenge to coach the team of orphans. His hard work and dedication paid off as the team got to play for the Texas State championship which even managed to get the attention of then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The movie beautifully depicts Coach Rusty’s dedication who himself was an orphan who manages to lead a bunch of orphans to glory.

8. When The Game Stands Tall

The movie titled “When the Game Stands Tall” was released in 2014 and is inspired by the true events of legendary football coach Bob Ladouceur’s life and his efforts that took his team to great heights. Bob was the coach of the De La Salle High School Spartans, who was barely making ends meet, but he turned the team upside down by coaching them so well that they managed to achieve a 151-game winning streak, which broke major records in the sport. The theme of teamwork and brotherhood is highlighted in the film, and according to coach Bob, there is no such thing as a perfect game or a perfect play, but with a perfect effort, a lot can be achieved, and that is exactly what is depicted in the film and also the movie is one of the best football movies based on true stories.

9. Gridiron Gang

Gridiron Gang stars the very famous Dwayne Johnson, who plays the role of a juvenile detention camp probation officer. The movie was released in 2006 and is inspired by true events. The film revolves around the probation officer, who is also a former college football star. He is fed up with his teenage inmates, who lack purpose, and thinks that football will be able to teach them responsibility and teamwork. It will also give them purpose, which could be a good thing for felons. They have limited time to be prepared for their first game, and the movie showcases great skills and hard work.

10. Safety

Safety was released in the year 2020 and is another movie that is inspired by the true events of a football star who overcame a lot of family drama in order to succeed as a good player. Ray-Ray McElrathbey was a freshman football player at Clemson University. He belonged to a disturbed family, and as the environment at home was not ideal for his younger brother, he raised him on campus. Ray manages jobs and his little brother while practicing hard to become a good football player. His struggle pays off and he is able to become a part of the famous Clemson Tigers.

Conclusion

The movies based on true stories of football players and coaches have inspired a large group of audience members, including sports fanatics. The movies hit hard when we know that the story behind them is based on real events. Football as a sport is a work of art and the people passionate about it worship it. These movies beautifully depict the game as well as the personal struggles behind the lives of people who love