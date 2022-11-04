10 Best Sports Movies You Must Watch

Sports movies usually explore the genres of sports, action, and biographical sports drama. They are sometimes based on true events and display the life events of different sportspeople around the globe. Sports movies are the perfect treat for all action and sports lovers out there. They are known to be filled with action-packed scenes, thrilling fights, and even intense drama. Here is a list of some of the best sports movies ever.

Top 10 Best Sports Movies

1. Money Ball

Moneyball is 2011 released American film exploring the genres of sports and drama. The movie was directed by Bennett Miller. The writers of the film are Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin. The film is known to be based on the 2003 released nonfiction novel which was written by Michael Lewis. The movie’s central character is Billy Beane (played by Brad Pitt), who happens to be the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. It features Billy’s attempts to put together a strong and competitive team. The movie’s main cast members are Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour, Hoffman, and Robin Wright. The exact release date of the film is September 23, 2011. The average run length is about two hours and thirteen minutes. The actual budget of the film was 50 million US Dollars and it made about 110.2 million US Dollars at the box office. The movie is one of the best sports movies, available to stream on the online streaming platform Netflix.

2. The Fighter

The Fighter is a 2010 released American film exploring the genres of drama and biographical sports. The director of the film is David O. Russell. The main cast members include and starring Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams, and Melissa Leo. The plot revolves around the movie’s two main characters, Micky Ward who happens to be a professional boxer (played by Mark Wahlberg) and his half-brother named Dicky Eklund (played by Christian Bale). Adams plays Micky’s girlfriend. The movie took its inspiration from the 1995 released documentary which was titled High on Crack Street: Lost Lives in Lowell. It featured the Eklund-Ward family. The movie made about 129.2 million US dollars at the box office and it is one of the best sports movies. The average run length is about one hour and fifty-six minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime videos.

3. Hustle

Hustle is a 2022 released American film exploring the genres of sport and drama. The director of the film is Jeremiah Zagar, it is adapted from a screenplay written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The plot of the film revolves around a basketball scout trying to prove his skills and to make a place in the NBA. He locates an exceptionally talented player in the streets of Spain and takes up a challenge to transform him into the league’s star. The release date of the film is 8th June 2022. The main cast members of the film are Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangómez, Robert Duvall, Anthony Edwards, and Heidi Gardner. The average run length is about two hours and fifty-eight minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming platform Netflix.

4. American Underdog

American Underdog is a 2021 release American film exploring the genres of biographical sports and drama. The film centers around the National Football League (NFL) quarterback Kurt Warner and his struggle to overcome all the obstacles and rise above to become the Superbowl champion after being an under-drafted player. He also became twice the NFL MVP. The directors of the film are Andrew and Jon Erwin. The main cast members of the film are Zachary Levi playing the role of Warner, Anna Paquin portrayed as his wife Brenda, and Dennis Quaid playing the role of his head coach Dick Vermeil. The actual release date of the film is 25th December 2021. The movie scored about 26.5 million US dollars at the box office. The average run length is about One hour and fifty-two minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming platform Netflix.

5. The Miracle

The miracle is a 2004 released American film about sports. It revolves around the United States men’s ice hockey team, which was led by coach Herb Brooks (who is played by Kurt Russell). The movie tells the story of a player who was later turned into a coach, thus telling the most remarkable story in the history of the Olympics. Herb brooks also won the gold medal in the Winter Olympics held in the year 1980. The director of the film is Gavin O’Connor. With Eric Guggenheim and Mike Rich being its co-writer. The main cast members of the film are Kurt Russell, Patricia Clarkson, and Noah Emmerich. The average run length is about two hours and sixteen minutes. The movie scored about 64.5 million US Dollars at the box office. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming platform Apple tv.

6. King Richard

King Richard is a 2021 American film exploring the genres of biographical sports and drama. The director of the film is Reinaldo Marcus Green and Zach Baylin is the writer. The main cast member of the film is Will Smith (playing the role of Richard Williams), who is famously known to be the father and as well as coach of the two incredibly famous tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The other cast members appearing in supporting roles are Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, and Jon Bernthal. The movie tries to display the true set of events that led to the rise of the two tennis players Venus and Serena Williams with the help of their supportive father. The movie won the hearts of millions and was a box office hit. It also received positive reviews from critics for its remarkable storyline and the performances of the actors. The average run length is about two hours and twenty-four minutes. The movie made a profit of 39.4 million US dollars. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime videos.

7. Creed

Creed is 2015 released American film was one of the best sports movies that explores the genres of sports and drama. The movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and adapted from a screenplay given by Coogler, Aaron Covington, and contributions by the famous Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone. The movie is known to be a sequel to the 2006 hit film titled Rocky Balboa and happens to be an installment and spin-off of the word class famous sports franchise called Rocky. The main cast members include Michael B. Jordan, Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Tony Bellew, and Graham McTavish. The movie features a non-professional boxer named Adonis Creed (played by Michael B. Jordan) trained and guided by the famous character of the Rocky Franchise, Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone). The movie was a blockbuster hit and made about 173.6 million US dollars worldwide, being originally produced with a budget of about 35-45 million US dollars. Critics and fans highly praised the movie for its remarkable storyline and performances of the actors. Warner Bros Pictures is the original distributor of the film. It was released on November 25, 2022, in the United States. The average run length of the film is two hours and thirteen minutes.

8. Rocky

Rocky is a 1976 released American film exploring the genres of sports drama. The director of the film is John G. Avildsen. The writer is Sylvester Stallone who also happens to play the role of the lead protagonist in the film. Rocky (1976) also happens to be the first installment in the hit Rocky franchise. The movie’s main cast members are Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, and Burgess Meredith. The plot revolved around a character named Rocky Balboa (played by Sylvester Stallone), who is portrayed as an uneducated club fighter, who was arbitrarily chosen to be one of the contestants at the world heavyweight championship which was held by Apollo Creed (played by Carl Weathers). The movie made a buzz during the time of its release and did amazingly at the box office, it made an immense profit of about 225 million dollars. The film was released on December 3, 1976, in the United States.

9. Ali

Ali is 2001 released American film exploring the genres or biographical sports and drama. The director, producer, and writer of the film is Michael Mann. The film is a biography of the life of the boxer Muhammad Ali. Thus, featuring ten years of his life including how he converted to Islam, took away the heavyweight title from Sonny Liston, him refusing the Vietnam draft, how was banished from his life-long career in Boxing, return to fight in 1971, fight with Joe Frazier, and him reclaiming the world’s heavyweight boxing title from George Foreman. The movie’s main cast members are Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, Jon Voight, Mario Van Peebles, Ron Silver, Jeffrey Wright, and Mykelti Williamson.

10. The Way Back

The Way Back is a 2020 released American film exploring the genre of sports drama. The director of the film is Gavin O’Connor with Brad Ingelsby being its writer. The main cast members include Ben Affleck, Al Madrigal, Michaela Watkins, and Janina Gavankar. The movie was released on March 6, 2020. It received worldwide appreciation from the critics for a well-constructed storyline. The plot revolves around the movie’s lead character named Jack (Played by Ben Affleck), who happens to be divorced, struggling alcoholic trying to navigate his way through life. This film is also one of the best sports movies on the list, things starts to change for him when he is appointed to be the head coach of the basketball team. The original distributor of the film is Warner Bros. Pictures.

Conclusion

It is difficult to name the 10 best sports movies because the movie’s taste varies from person to person but here is a list of a few movies that are counted to be the best among a lot of thousands of sports films. The audience can stream most of these sports movies on Netflix.

