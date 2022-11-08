Sniper movies usually explore the genres of action, crime, war, thriller, and drama. They are sometimes based on true events and actual wars that took place around the world. Sniper movies are the perfect treat for all action lovers out there. They are known to be filled with action-packed scenes, thrilling fights, and not to forget the intense drama. The top 10 best sniper movies of all time are:

The Top 10 Best Sniper Movies

1. American Sniper

American Sniper was released in 2014 and explores the genres of biographical war, action, and drama. The director of the film is Clint Eastwood, and the writer is Jason Hall. The movie is known to be based on the memoir American Sniper, which was released in 2012 and was directed by Chris Kyle. The main cast members of the film are Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller. The film’s average run length is about two hours and twelve minutes. It had a box office budget of around 547.4 million US dollars. The movie revolves around the main protagonist of the U.S Navy named Chris Kyle (played by Bradley Cooper), who becomes the deadliest sniper of all time in his journey to protect his comrades. It is one of the best sniper movies available online on Netflix.

2. Wanted

Wanted is a 2008 released film, that explores the genres of action and thriller. The director of the movie is Timur Bekmambetov. Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, and Chris Morgan are the co-writers. The movie is known to be based on a comic book series of the same name “Wanted”, it was written by Mark Millar and J. G. Jones. The movie was primarily made in the English language but is available to watch in other dubbed versions as well. Its average run length is about one hour and fifty minutes. The main cast members of the film include James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman, Angelina Jolie, Terence Stamp, Thomas Kretschmann, Common, and Chris Pratt. The plot of the movie features the main character named Wesley Gibson (played by James McAvoy), who is portrayed as the son of a professional sniper/assassin who used to work for a secret society. The best sniper movie is filled with plot twists, action, and suspense. It is available to watch on the online streaming service Netflix and Amazon prime videos. It is known to have made a total of 342.5 million US dollars at the box office at the time of its actual release.

3. Sniper Legacy

Legacy is a 2014 released American action film that was directed by Don Michael Paul. It also happens to be the sequel to the 2011 released film named Sniper: Reloaded. The main cast members of the film are Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins, Doug Allen, Dominic Mafham, Mercedes Mason, Mark Lewis Jones, Nestor Serrano, and Dennis Haysbert. The average run length of the film is ninety-eight minutes. After the assassination of many military leaders, the movie’s protagonist Brandon (played by Chad Michael Collins), gets to know that his father (played by Tom Berenger) was also among the people assassinated. Thus, he gets on the path to avenge the killing, it was later that Brandon discovers that his father did not die and that everything was a designed plan, and he was just bait. It is also on of the best sniper movies. the movie is available to stream on the online streaming platform Netflix.

4. 12 Strong

The movie is also known by another title “12 Strong: The Declassified True Story of the Horse Soldiers”. The film explores the genres of action and war. The 2018 best sniper movie was directed by Nicolai Fuglsig, with Ted Tally and Peter Craig being its co-writers. It is known to be based on a non-fiction book titled Horse Soldiers which was written by Doug Stanton. The movie describes the events witnessed by the U.S. Army Special Forces when they were sent to Afghanistan right after the September 11 attacks. The main cast members of the film are Chris Hemsworth, Michael Shannon, Michael Peña, Navid Negahban, Trevante Rhodes, Geoff Stults, Thad Luckinbill, Ben O’Toole, William Fichtner, and Rob Riggle. The average running time of the film is two hours and nine minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming service Netflix

5. The Wall

It is an American film that explores the genres of war, action, and thriller. The film was directed by Doug Liman. It tells the story of two US soldiers who got injured and were struggling to stay alive. The main cast members of the film are Aaron Taylor-Johnson and John Cena. The average run length of the movie is about eighty-eight minutes. The movie was released on May 12, 2017 (in the United States). The actual budget of the film was 3 million dollars and it made 4.5 million dollars at the box office.it is also in the list of best sniper movies.

6. Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher is a 2012 released American film that explores the genres of action and thriller. The movie was written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It is known to be based on the novel One Shot (2005) which was written by Lee Child. The main cast members of the film are Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, and David Oyelowo. Richard Jenkins, Jai Courtney, Werner Herzog, and Robert Duvall. The film started production in October of the year 2011. The filming location is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The average run length of the film is two hours and ten minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming service Netflix

7. The Jackal

The Jackal (which was released in 1997): This American film explores the genres of action and thriller. The director of the film is Michael Caton-Jones. The main cast members include Bruce Willis, Richard Gere, and Sidney Poitier. It is known to be a remake of another 1973 hit film “The Day of the Jackal”. The critics gave a lot of negative reviews to film yet it somehow managed to make 159.3 million dollars at the Box office. It features the story of a sniper who was released from prison to perform a special task. The average run length of the film is two hours and 4 minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming service Netflix

8. The American

This famous American film explores the genres of action, crime, and thriller. The director of the film is Anton Corbijn. The main cast members include George Clooney, Thekla Reuten, Violante Placido, Irina Björklund, and Paolo Bonacelli. It is known to be based on a novel named A Very Private Gentleman, which was released in 1990 by Martin Booth. The actual release date of the American is September 1, 2010. The movie gained a lot of promising and positive reviews for its plot, storyline, and performance of the actors. It made about 67 million dollars at the box office worldwide. The average run length of the film is one hour and forty-five minutes. The movie is available to stream on the online streaming service Netflix

9. Shooter

This American film explores the genres of action and thriller. The director of the film is Antoine Fuqua, and Jonathan Lemkin is its writer. The movie is known to be based on a novel titled Point of Impact (1993) which was written by Stephen Hunter. It is one of the best sniper movies of all time. The movie features a Sniper veteran named Bob Lee Swagger (played by Mark Wahlberg). Bob was framed for murder. It revolves around a juicy government conspiracy. After being framed for the murder of the President, Bob goes out looking for the perfect revenge. The movie’s main cast members are Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña, Danny Glover, Kate Mara, Elias Koteas, Rhona Mitra, Rade Šerbedžija, and Ned Beatty. The average run length of the film is two hours and six minutes.

10. The Hurt Locker

This American film explores the genres of war, action, and thriller. The director of the film is Kathryn Bigelow. The main cast members include Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty, Christian Camargo, Ralph Fiennes, David Morse, and Guy Pearce. Set in Iraq, the movie revolves around an Explosive Ordnance disposal team. After the death of the team’s staff sergeant, a new maverick bomb expert joins in to be their head but his actions are questionable. The best sniper movie is filled with tension and drama along with the perfect amount of action. The average run length of the film is two hours and eleven minutes.

It is difficult to name the 10 best sniper movies because the movie’s taste varies from person to person but here is a list of a few movies that are counted to be the best among a lot of thousands of sniper films.