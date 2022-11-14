Anthony Johnson Cause of Death: Former UFC Title Challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Dead at 38

Originally named Anthony Kewoa Johnson, and known by the name ‘Rumble’ inside the ring, he is an American mixed martial arts fighter. Mixed martial arts (MMA) is a sports item involving techniques such as striking, grappling, and ground fighting. It can also include various techniques from different combat styles across the world. Anthony Jackson who passed away at the age of 38 was a multiple-time winner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and was known for his lighting power and skills. According to the available reports, Anthony Jackson passed away due to a rare disorder of the immune system.

Anthony Johnson Cause of Death Explained

The news about the passing of the former Ultimat Fighting Championship winner had been circulating on social media since last Sunday. Many prominent figures associated with MMA had been sharing posts on social media in which they expressed their condolences and love towards the demised fighter. The news about the death of Anthony Johnson was not confirmed immediately by his manager Ali Abdelaziz. The MMA Junkie, which is a popular website dedicated to news and updates on the MMA world, reached out to his manager but did not receive a confirmation message immediately.

The news bout the demise of Anthony Johnson was confirmed by Bellator, which is an MMA promotion founded in 2008. They are based in Santa Monica, California, and had a recent association with Anthony Johnson. Anthony fought for the promotion very recently. The news about the death was announced through a social media post by Bellator. As per the available reports from websites, the reason behind the death of Anthony Johnson was organ failure. The reports further elaborated that the organ failure in the fighter was a result of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. It is a very rare disorder in which the immune system of a person is affected.

According to the reports shared by Bellator and other sources, Anthony Johnson had been dealing with some kind of illness for quite a long time. The details about his illness were not made public by Johnson and were kept private. Following his fight in 2017 for the UFC light heavyweight championship with Daniel Cormier, Anthony had to keep away from the ring for about four years. After the break, Johnson retired to MMA through Bellator in May 2021. But after winning his first fight against Jose Augusto through a knockout, Johnson eventually withdrew from the tournament due to his illness. After that fight, Anthony Johnson never returned to the ring.

Who was Anthony Johnson

Anthon Johnson was one the fiercest members of the MMA. He is famous for his one-punch knockout which earned him the nickname ‘Rumble’ inside the ring. Anthony Johnson retired from MMA in the year 2017 and before his retirement, Anthony Johnson was ranked at number 1 light heavyweight contender in the official UFC ranking by Sherdog and ESPN. Anthony Johnson was born on March 6, 1984, in Dublin, Georgia. Anthony was formally adopted by his grandparents at the age of two he grew up with them. Johnson attended West Laurens High School and upon completing his high school education, Anthony Johnson gained a wrestling scholarship for his college education and he attended the Lassen College in Susanville, California.

Anthony Johnson completed his college education and right after that, he started working as a bouncer. It was at the age of 20 that Johnson entered MMA. It was one of Anthony’s friends who suggested him to enter the MMA.

Anthony Johnson MMA Career

Anthony Johnson started his MMA career at the age of 20. In his debut fight against Chad Reiner at the UFC Fight Night 10, Anthony Johnson knocked out him just thirteen seconds into the game. Anthony had a very good career history at MMA and was known as a knockout specialist. Out of the 23 professional matches he had, he won 17 of them through a knockout or TKO. Anthony was an active person in MMA from the time of his debut, until 2017 when he announced his retirement.

During the year 2014, Anthony Johnson faced a suspension from the MMA after the allegations of domestic abuse against the mother of his two children. Even though Anthony claimed to be innocent, he was suspended on the grounds of suspicion until the investigation was completed. By the end of 2014, Anthony was proven to be innocent, which lifted his ban and allowed him to continue the fight.

Apart from his career in MMA, Anthony Johson launched an oil company, Competitive Body Development. The official account of the company has about 33k followers on Instagram. Anthony Johnson is survived by his two sons who are named John and Richard. Further information about his family is not available as of now. The MMA community paid their respect to Anthony through their remembrance posts and many other eminent figures associated with the MMA have expressed their grief at the demise of Anthony Johnson.