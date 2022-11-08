American Auto Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, All You Want To Know

NBC is here with the announcement of its office humor American Auto Season 2 after the completion of its inaugural season on March 8, 2022. Justin Spitzer’s sitcom had a gripping story that attracted millions of fans to the show and ever since the first season ended, many fans were waiting for the immensely popular series with bated breath. The humor has drawn nearly every wit-loving person to it.

But if there is anyone who doesn’t even know what American Auto is all about, it is a workspace comedy that occurs at Payne Motors in Detroit. The entire balance in the motors gets shaken with the entry of CEO Katherine Hasting [played by Ana Gasteyer] who previously worked in the major pharma industry. She had zero to no knowledge of automobiles and that was where the actual fun began.

The first season premiered on December 12, 2021, and the forthcoming American Auto Season 2 is slated to be released on January 24, 2023.

American Auto Season 2 Release Date

NBC Network has enthralled everyone with the revelation about a potential season 2 for the fan-favorite show. The announcement has multiplied the excitement by 10. The news broke while the American Auto fans were confused if the creators pulled the leg or not. We know the sitcom has plenty of material to mine for future seasons, but before going to the plot, aren’t you all frantic to know the confirmed release date of American Auto Season 2?

American Auto Season 2 will be released on Jan. 24, 2023. Do not get fret, we are already in November, it’s just a matter of a couple of months. It was on Jan. 12, 2021, that NBC ordered the series for a second series, and on May 12, 2022, the network renewed the sitcom, So finally, the show is ready for its second run, and of course, we too are.

Where to Watch American Auto Season 2

After hit programs like Superstone and The Office, NBC is highly recognized as a platform that brings humor to the workplace. Although the series didn’t have an impressive rating in the beginning, eventually it became well-liked on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

From Jan. 24, 2023, American Auto Season 2 will be available on Peacock as well. Apart from that, the series will be available for rent on Vudu and Amazon Instant. There, you will have several membership options and you can easily choose regarding your requirements. Additionally, the series can also be streamed on Hulu Plus, YouTube, and fuboTV.

Moreover, the entire episode will also be available on the NBC website as well.

American Auto Season 2 cast

On NBC’s new light entertainment, the original Season 1 cast is expected to return, reprising their respective roles. They have left us speechless with their most promising performance. At the end of the day, these actors are the ones upon whom the entire show relies, be it the directors or producers, or anyone in the crew.

Had the actors failed to convey and represent their characters properly before the audience, then the show would have been a flop. But no, they didn’t let the ship sink. The dramedy series especially needs extra talented artists. So, shall we know who the notable cast from the series is?

List of American Auto Season 2 cast

Ana Gasteyer as Katherine Hastings [the new CEO of Payne Motors]

Harriet Dyer as Sadie Ryan [the chief operating officer o Payne Motors]

Jon Barinholtz as Wesley Payne [the former CEO of Payne Motors]

Tye White as Jack Fortin [ the ex-assembler who was asked to help in teh C-suite]

Michael Benjamin Washington as Cyrus Knight [ chief product designer of Payne Motors]

Humphrey Ker as Elliot [Payne’s chief counsel]

X Mayo as Dori [Hating’s assistant]

American Auto Season 2 Plot

American Auto Season 1 finale aired on Mar. 8, 2022. The final episode was written by Eric Ledgin and hailed by Jeffrey Blitz. The episode was viewed by roughly 2 million Americans. If you are wondering why we are not discussing the plot, let us tell you that we have actually been talking about the possible storyline of the first episode of American Auto Season 2. Still, you’re blank?

Okay, we’ve got you. The official summary of the debut episode reads: “When a television news magazine shoots a feature on Katherine Hastings, the entire crew works to avoid ‘gotcha’ questions and depict her positivity.” However, it is nearly difficult to predict how the second season would wrap up, but still, words on the street suggest the characters and plot from the previous season will be continued in the upcoming iteration. Therefore, the first episode of Season 2 is feasible to continue with cliffhangers and subplots from the last season.

Although there are many who wish to see similar kinds of events again, there are others who are ecstatic to watch something different other than recycled topics. They expect the sitcom to contain high caliber.

American Auto Season 1 Rating

With an average rating of 6.1/10, Rotten Tomatoes reported a 100% approval rating. Meanwhile, Metacritic assigned a score of 68 out of 100 after analyzing 11 critic reviews, implying “generally favorable reviews.”

