The Batman 2 Movie Won’t Come Out Until 2025.

Twitter has been flaring with tweets with headlines that read, “The Batman 2 will not release until 2025.” After the resignation of Ben Affleck from the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. gave Matt Reeves the entrance keys to the Dark Knight’s cinematic future. He also cast Twilight fame Robert Pattinson to play Bruce Wayne in the franchise. The flick would again be based on a detective-driven motive focused on the criminal underbelly of Gotham. Upon its release in early 2022, Batman garnered traction featuring mind-blowing characters like Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Paul Dano’s Riddler, and Colin Farrell’s Penguin. It created turbulence in 2022. As the box office was slowly recovering from the after-effects of COVID-19, the movie managed to earn over $770 million.

Ever since the first movie was a massive success, the makers announced the following second part. Warner Bros. made the official statement back in April, with Robert Pattinson as the lead and Matt Reeves returning to write. However, the presence of Barry Keoghan’s Joker in The Batman 2 is yet to be confirmed. Although the franchise’s potential scope has continued to increase over the past few months, the updates on the forthcoming sequel are still under wraps.

Reportedly, Reeves is developing The Batman shared universe, which is a unique thought, to begin with. He is apparently creating a universe filled with several villain spinoff movies. After Warner Bros. appointed Peter Safran and James Gunn to co-run DC Studios, reports began to flare regarding the development and status of various DC projects. Therefore, it also included the reports of development regarding Batman 2. This very piece of information has created an impression that Batman 2 wouldn’t see the light of day until 2025. It is because Reeves has not submitted the finalized version of the script so far. For The Batman 2 to air in the said year, the sequel should begin filming in 2023 or 2024. In that case, Reeves should deliver the script sometime in 2023. Many reports claim it would be the responsibility of Warner Bros. co-chairs Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca.

Batman 2 and any other spinoff are expected to operate inherently with no relation to the new cinematic universe plans that Safran and Gunn will form, like how the original film is differentiated from the DCEU.

It seems Matt Reeves will receive much time to complete the script as Peter Safran and James Gunn work to overhaul DC’s future. So, apparently, Warner Bros. will release the movie whenever Reeves is ready, and most probably, they didn’t announce the release date because of the same reason, despite confirming it is on the way. Although a three-year gap is nothing new for major franchises, it still seems like a long time to wait.

Reeves did a wonderful job with Batman and its character Caped Crusader, who is still wondering about who he was and is also a new face to the world of crime solving. The mixture of Gotham streets and gritty tone coupled with a gripping detective story made the movie win millions of hearts. Many have already praised Reeves for his bold and daring take on the concept which ultimately forced Caped Crusaders to delve deeper into the vengeful vigilante he was always meant to be.

Batman stood as a foundation from which the next superhero would potentially be born, with its unashamedly serious three hours. However, with the availability of time until 2025, it is certain that the company and Reeves will definitely come up with something huge. This time again, fans expect a grounding story about their favorite detective, and that is the reason that is keeping them patient throughout the period.

During Reeves’s discussion with The Cyber Nerds, he explained where he sees Batman in the future. He said;

“Batman’s story will be endless. Neither crime is going to end or corruption is going to end in Gotham City.”

He further added that even if he doesn’t write about Batman and his detective stories, it will still continue as the world is revolving around crimes on a day-to-day basis.

“He is compelled to continue to go on his (eternal) journey to become this superhero,” he said.