Who is Kit Connor? Is Kit Connor Bisexual?

Kit Connor the handsome guy from Netflix’s Heartstopper has now filled the internet with his new revelation. Kit Connor has already carved out his own space in the industry and became popular with fans with his single Netflix’s queer coming-of-age dramedy. But now with the latest news Kit Connor has come out as bisexual and something might completely go overboard and harass one of the lead actors into outing himself to the public.

Who is Kit Connor?

Kit Sebastian Connor is one of the astonishingly handsome English actors who was born on March 8, 2004. Though he had appeared in several roles he is now most popularly known for his amazing role as Nick Nelson in the 2022 Netflix series named Heartstopper.

Other projects of Kit Connor include Get Santa, Rocketman, and Little Joe. other than in the films he also appeared on television in the CBBC series Rocket’s Island. Also, he was a voice actor too and his voice role was in BBC One and His Dark Materials, an HBO series. Kit Connor hails from South London and he is a local of Purley. More details about his family and others are not quite in handy but apparently, he attended the Hayes Primary school in Kenley and later he moved to Whitgift School in South Croydon. It is from this school that Kit Connor managed to complete his A Levels in drama, English literature, and history.

Is Kit Connor Bisexual?

Kit Conner utterly handsome eighteen-year-old boy who mesmerizingly starred as the rugby player Nick Nelson made a startling announcement although it was not completely his own decision, made his debut post on Twitter and it reads “ Back for a minute, I am Bi. Congrats on forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye”.

Kit Connor is one of the young and fervent British stars who got the chance to pull off the main character in Netflix’s Heartstopper. So now he has come out as bisexual on Monday. Kit Connor was vehemently accused of queerbaiting fans of the LGBTQ show.

As per reports, Kit Connor prior to this post tweeted about Twitter that it is a “silly app” and he would be soon deleting it because he is pretty much bored of it. Following that, accusations of queerbaiting were circulating over the internet, and pictures from out of the blue emerged Kit Connor holding hands with Maia Reficco who was his co-star in his next upcoming project named A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Must Read Danny Javier Cause of Death: Filipino Singer Danny Javier Dies at 75

Cormac Roth, Son Of Actor Tim Roth, Dead At 25!!

So after these pictures were circulating over the internet, Kit Connor tweeted about his amusement that how people are annoyingly speculating about his sexuality. It was so rude to speculate on someone’s sexuality if they haven’t given any reason to do so. One’s sexuality or sexual orientation is their choice of freedom and no one has any right to force themselves out to confirm it.

The furor related to the assertion of Kit Conner’s sexuality started when Kit and his castmates of the Heartsopper wore rainbow apparel at London’s Pride Parade and for making the parade even more riveting and appealing and they danced in front of the anti-LGBTQ protestors.

if you watched or is a fan of Heartstopper and willingly participated in bullying/harassing Kit Connor into coming out, you can go f*ck yourself. like imagine watching gays discovering themselves and forcing to out someone is in someone https://t.co/UxgqSPQlOw — aubrey – midnights era (@aubreysgroove) November 1, 2022

Previously Kit Connor once stated about the immeasurable pressure he and his costar Joe Locke had been enduring to accentuate their sexuality publicly. He was so under the pressure and he even said that he prefers mostly not to use any sort of labels to define him as he doesn’t abide by any of them.

So when this show was scheduled Kit Connor would have never anticipated that he would be forced to disclose his sexuality. In the month of May Kit Connor once stated his stance “ we are still all so young. To start sort of speculating about our sexualities and may be pressuring us to come out when maybe we are not ready. For me, I just feel perfectly confident and comfortable with my sexuality. But I don’t feel the need to really, you know- I am not too big on labels and things like that. I am not massive about that. I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly”.

These were his words he made it utterly clear that it is not at all fair to make strange assumptions about a person’s sexuality especially if they are uncomfortable expressing it mainly publicly. Undeniably these sorts of speculations are indeed problematic to anyone who is involved in them.

Kit Conner and ‘Heartstopper’

Heartstopper is one of the most riveting Netflix series which revolves around the story of two high school boys who became friends at first and later that friendship somehow turned to be a romantic one. Kit Connor is depicting the role of Nick Nelson opposite Joe Locke who is Charlie Spring in the series.

This series is the adapted version of the novel of the same title by Alice Oseman. This series is directed by Euros Lyn and it was widely acknowledged series because of its plot. The filming of this series commenced from April and Netflix took its distribution rights in 2021. Heartsopper one of the slecouth series was released on April 22, 2022. After its release as we expected it received a tremendous amount of critical acclaims and it was bound to happen because the plot holds a very sensitive topic which would certainly be non digesting to some of the population.

Heartstopper became one among the top ten list on Netflix after its release of two days. So after its success amidst the critical acclaims the team announced their plan to renew the series for its second and third season.