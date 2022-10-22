Darrell Brooks Trial: Fireworks In The Courtroom

Defendant Darrell Brooks is charged with six counts of first-degree international homicide following the Waukesha Christmas parade attack. The court trial in the case began between Brooks and the judge with fireworks.

Day 15- Darrell Brooks who is being “very brilliant” and “disruptive” according to Julie Grant, is representing himself in the Waukesha parade trial. He will continue to call witnesses and has up to 10 left on his list.

Darrell Brooks And Judge Courtroom Fireworks

On Friday, October 21, Brooks brought nine more witnesses for his defense. Earlier on Friday, Darrel Brooks spent around 20 minutes arguing with Judge Jennifer Dorow asserting he had no rush in concluding the case.

Dorow immediately handled the situation by asking Brooks to call for his first witness, if not she said, he would forfeit his opportunity. Since he seemed “disruptive” to the judge, she even threatened to send him to a separate courtroom.

“Don’t sigh or roll your eyes at me,” she said.

After a brief argument, Brooks went on to request to add his mother, Dawn Woods, to the witness list. However, a man named Douglas J. Kolar was Brooks’ foremost witness of the day. After wrapping up with Douglas, he asked for a moment before calling out for the next one.

Brooks’ second witness was Wakusha police Detective Steven Guth. he further objected to the order of witnesses slated, which was previously made by the court as he didn’t want to give the court a schedule.

As his third witness, Brooks called his ex, Erica Patterson, until he chose not to call her and she was placed as “waiting.”

After the break, the entire court was summoned. Brooks called his former- girlfriend to the stand, where he asked her too many personal questions, prompting the jury to order her not to answer. Apparently, Erica had a confrontation with him moments prior to the Waukesha Parade tragedy.

After having the temptation of losing her patience with Brook, the judge called for an untimely lunch break and the trial was set to resume in an hour.

After continued disruptions before the break, Brooks was moved to the other courtroom.

“Darren Brook is pushing the limits of the court,” said Judge Dorow and she also questioned the current relationship he had with Erica.

After a short recess, Brooks was brought back to the original courtroom. Dorow informed Brooks that Erica would be called back to the stand but she ruled that he cannot bombard her with any more questions.

After many more disruptions, he was again taken to the other courtroom. Later, Brooks began to inquire about why he was being held in contempt to which the Judge replied that he was not being held in contempt.

Since Brook didn’t directly answer Dorow when she asked if he had to return to the courtroom, she ruled that “he will remain” there.

Right after that, Brooks said he had difficulty calling the witnesses since he was not in the main courtroom. There he apparently argued for 20 minutes when Dorow finally said, “You made a deliberate decision to represent yourself.”

Shortly after, Dorow called for another quick break so that Brooks shall be brought back to the main courtroom so as the other jury. Once returned, Brooks began questioning his fourth witness, Deanna Aldrich.

After Aldrich, he called Christopher Bertram to the stand and later continued the session with the retail sales associate Jason Hayes, who attended the Waukesha Christmas Parade with his daughter.

The next one was Abel Lazcano, who claimed to see a red SUV plow on people.

“Did you see who was driving?” Brooks asked. After a second of silence, Lazcano testified, “Yeah, you’re standing right there.”

Followed by Lazcano, a woman named Kathleen Yourell came to the stand and said she spent quite a time at the Waukesha Christmas Parade after dropping off her children there.

Law enforcement dispatch supervisor Katrice Babiasz was hailed next. After that, Judge Dorow infirmed that his testimony was wrapped before the dismissal.

Brooks was again taken to the side courtroom when he said both the judge and court had no integrity.

The remaining calling would be continuing on Monday when Brooks’ mother would also be called to the stand, said Judge Dorow. She further added that the jury instruction conference should end on Monday “no matter how long it takes.” She did also say that the state should finally be prepared to give its closing argument by Tuesday afternoon.

