Taylor Swift Mighnight review: Into her darkest dreams on ‘Midnights’

Since her great announcement in late August people across the globe have been avidly waiting for Taylor Swift’s next signature song and what could be in her bag to enthrall her audiences was quite the topic. No one could have expected what is in store for them and she left her hordes of fans in a clue-hungry state.

Taylor Swift Mighnight Review

As per reports, Taylor Swift had tried a new rollout strategy that comprises no single, no surprise drop and it has been a long waiting of two months and unveiling song names and lyrics to tide over her spiraling fanbase. Having a plethora of fan base Taylor Swift has managed to keep her tracks intact with her amazing voice and scintillating wit.

Folklore and Evermore which was released in 2020 was highly acclaimed after her bubblegum dream-pop of Lover, her upcoming Midnight could have been anything beyond one’s comprehension and anticipation. In each respective era, Taylor Swift vehemently tried to expand her albums. And also it is the habit of Taylor Swift to revisit her old archives in order to make her next albums more riveting and enrapturing. The most celebrated albums in her archive would be Fearless and Red.

What is precisely ‘Midnights’?

So when we come to Midnight, in some respects it is the amalgamation of all of the above-mentioned albums with the lyrics which is caught in between a love story and a revenge plot.

Also one of the pure pop triptych titled Reputation in 1989, also has some references to her latest album. So as per reports, Taylor Swift came to the studio for her tenth release with her appealing and prolific partner named Jack Antonoff in the guise of talking about her favorite time of night which is precisely midnight.

This album is definitely a cool, evocative and collectively mature album of Taylor Swift crammed with several engaging songs. It is an erroneous notion that every time an artist tends to say anything about their impending art craft it would be announced, promoted, and finally then should be released. But indeed, the actual way to do so is to show the tip of the iceberg or give some breadcrumbs of mysterious hints which would be eventually dropped via respective artists’ social media platforms.

So after these mysterious clues, hordes of fans across the globe would pore over it and come up with excitable theories and speculations about what is going to happen. But it is quite intriguing that every time Taylor Swift releases another piece of innovative works, it would definitely make her audience intrigued and fascinated.

Taylor Swift with her selcouth beauty and talents teased at the time of her album announcement that Midnights actually covers about ‘13 sleepless nights’ from her life. So at midnight, she lets her intrusive thoughts take the win over her, and the inner inquisitive child within her swirl through different dimensions in life including, her relationship, public images, and nemeses, and these factors would either spoil or redeem her.

But further Taylor Swift asserts that Midnights is more of sweet dreams rather than freaking nightmares. And the words were actually protecting and maintaining a cover shield around her and her life and her most intimate relationships.

With the release of Anti-Hero, it is crystal clear how extraordinarily fun her pop could be. Due to its spectacular official lead single, the album of Swift would always stand out. Taylor Swift’s most underrated album Lover, The Archer definitely features the most outrageously shocking lyrics which was highly acclaimed.

This time Taylor Swift is not at all comparatively overwhelmed by several demeaning comments, which entails the constant marriage speculation and moreover, the virgin-whore dichotomy which Swift has been fighting her whole career.

The opening track Lavender Haze is the iconic track in that album which is crafted with some of Kendrick Lamar’s and Zoe Kravitz one of Swift’s friends makes the first song depicts the strong forcefield of protection. Amidst the mayhems that surrounded Midnights, Taylor Swift made a poignant comment about ‘weird rumors’ and all of the stringent scrutiny and ineptitude faced online and from tabloids, she and her boyfriend for long six years Joe Alwyn had to endure tremendously.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the videos I’ve made for Midnights 🌌 Thank you @amazonmusic for premiering this, the first video for Anti-Hero will be out tomorrow at 8am ET. And Midnights will be here SO SOON!!!https://t.co/jjqUNkpPke pic.twitter.com/xzmqXa5Cqy — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 21, 2022

In the list of her numerous albums, Vigilante Shit and Karma is truly scorched-earth moments and they are undoubtedly less melodramatic than her other preferable albums. Another album Karma purely demonstrates, how Taylor Swift is happy to watch her nemeses getting what they truly deserve and it really floats her boat. Most of her albums are way too resplendent and invigorating with their innovative style and lyrics.

Midnights variably caps off in a different way with Mastermind, in which Taylor Swift put forth a long-planned initiative to get her crush on track and loves her back. As per reports, Taylor Swift always gets back to her archives in order to have a second attempt by re-recording her previous albums. This is a way too different way for Swift to slip back to her past self which would unlock her brilliant and risky career.