Wendell & Wild’ Netflix Animated Movie Premiere In October 2022!!

Henry Selick is the director of the upcoming American stop-motion animated film named Wendell and Wild. The movie has been taken from a screenplay given by Selick and Jordan Peele. The producers of the film are Jordan Peele, Henry Selick, and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein.

The filming and production of the movie been done in the United States, and the film has primarily been made in the English language. Netflix Animation, Monkey paw Productions, Gotham Group, and Principato-Young Entertainment are the producing companies associated with the film.

Further in the article, we will get to know more about Wendell and Wild’s plot, cast, trailer, release date, spoilers, its affiliated streaming services, and more.

About Wendell And Wild

Netflix is the movie’s original distributor. As per the rumors, Wendell and Wild streaming will only be done on the online streaming service Netflix.

According to the released information about the upcoming dark fantasy animated film Wendell and Wild, it is known that the movie is based on an unpublished book of the same name “Wendell and Wild” which was written by Selick and Clay McLeod.

Wendell And Wild Netflix Release Date

Wendell & Wild’s Release date has been officially announced and will be available for the audience to watch on October 28, 2022 and will be released on the online streaming platform Netflix.

The movie has already made its premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival which took place on September 11, 2022.

It will also be released in theatres of the United States on October 21, 2022. It will be a perfect treat for the Halloween Season having the perfect blended genres including horror, comedy, and dark fantasy.

Wendell And Wild Plot

Wendell and Wild’s plot will revolve around the 13-year-old character named Kat Elliot, and the two demonic brothers named Wendell and Wild. Kat is an orphaned child, after the death of her parents, she ended up in a boarding school and developed a tough exterior for the people of the world.

On the other hand, the duo Wendell and Wild will be dreaming of building an amusement park. Kat, the chosen Hell maiden strikes a deal with the brothers. She helps them to bring them back to the land of the living in return for something that she truly desired all her lifetime.

Where To Watch Wendell And Wild: Is It Streaming Online?

The animated horror-comedy film first made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11,2022. For those who missed out the movie at the festival, the movie’s streaming is going to take place in the theatres upon its release on October 28, 2022.

Soon after its theatrical release, the movie is also going to be available on the famous streaming platform Netflix on October 28, 2022. The film is distributed by Netflix and its running time is 105 minutes. It is available in the English language.

Wendell & Wild Cast

Wendell & Wild cast members includes the movie’s three main characters

Wendell (who will be voiced by Keegan-Michael Key)

Wild (who will be voiced by Jordan Peele)

Kat Elliot (who will be voiced by Lyric Ross)

The trio will be portraying the main protagonist characters. However, the other cast members that will also be seen playing other characters in the movie are

Angela Bassett (who will voice the character of Sister Helley)

James Hong (who will voice the character of Father Bests)

Ving Rhames (who will voice the character of Buffalo Belzer)

Sam Zelaya (who will voice the character of Raul)

Tamara Smart (who will voice the character of Siobhan)

Seema Virdi (who will voice the character of Sloane)

Ramona Young (who will voice the character of Sweetie)

Michele Mariana (who will voice the character of Sister Daley / Sister Chinstrap)

There are a few additional cast members whose character names have not yet been disclosed by the makers of the movie Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, and Maxine Peake.

The Talk On Social Media About Wendell & Wild

The released teaser and trailer of the movie have left the fans captivated and it has truly managed to create hype among the audience since its announcement. Fans have been posting Tweets and pictures about the show’s main lead character Kat Elliot, several hashtags have been making the rounds all over the internet.

It's time to face your demons.



From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline) and Jordan Peele comes Wendell & Wild, a stunning animated tale starring Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele, Lyric Ross, & Angela Bassett. October 28. pic.twitter.com/mpHqxy6l4G — Netflix (@netflix) September 6, 2022

A few of these tweets include, “If I had a nickel for every time Henry Selick has directed a feature-length spooky stop motion film with a blue-haired main character I would have two nickels, which is not a lot, but it is weird that it happened twice. #Coraline #WendellAndWild”.

What To Expect From Wendell And Wild?

The movie will be beautifully seen trying to explore the genres of horror, dark fantasy, and comedy in an animated version. It is expected to have a perfect blend of horror and comical references. Kat Elliot on the other hand will be displayed as a 13-year-old teenager with a Troubled past studying at a boarding school.

As per the revealed information, it is expected that there will be some deep dark lurking mystery behind Kat’s boarding school’s principal named Helley. He will be portrayed as a bitter grown-up man who hates to interact with the students at the school. The movie is just going to be another handcrafted nightmare of Henry Selick.

Wendell & Wild Trailer In Detail

Wendell and Wild’s trailer started with a voice-over saying, “Kat, time to face your demons”. It depicted an animated character dressed up as a church’s sister growing up in size and radiating neon green lights from her eyes.

Alongside was there standing Kat and the scene instantly switched up into a distant memory with a couple sitting in front of a car and Kat eating Halloween Apple shaped candy. The trailer had a very ominous and dark tone.

The show’s lead demonic brothers Wendell and Wild were also seen appearing in kat’s dreams. There were several clips of the amusement park, Halloween creatures, coffins, and kat walking down her school’s hallways with a radio. The trailer ended with kat saying that everyone has demons, but her demons have names.