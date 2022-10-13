Rip Cartoon Network: CN Trends on Twitter After Warner Bros Merge

Cartoon Network is trending on Reddit and Twitter right now. The cable channel is making headlines following a montage of layoffs at Warner Bros.

Cartoon Network Trends on Twitter After Warner Bros Merge

Fans are certainly devastated by the news of Cartoon Network’s merger on Tuesday. Most of the 90s kids were emotionally affected when CN announced they were planning a shutdown on Oct. 1. It caused panic and confusion among viewers. However, it turned out to be a rumor. There is no truth in the aforementioned statement. Instead, Cartoon Network Studio is officially merging with crowd favorite Warner Bros as a strategic realignment of the company.

The children’s channel, Cartoon Network had a special place in the hearts of many, In fact, the organization comes second after Warner Bros. But the much-discussed merger announcement left the street talking and led fans to go on with #RIPCartoonNetwork.

What Is Happening with Cartoon Network Studios?

Unlike what the rumor said, the Cartoon Network is certainly not shutting down. Instead, the American cable television channel is merging with Warner Bros. Animation as well as Hanna-Barbera Studios.

Reportedly, the three labels will continue to stay distinctly even after their merge, under one division. Apparently, the consolidation will be independent of the type of content they create. Reports suggest that Warner Bros. Television Group dismissed around 26% of its staff across animation, scripted and unscripted. In the single move, a total of 125 positions were left vacant.

What is “RIP Cartoon Network?”

Since rumors regarding the shutting down left the internet in a state of frenzy, fans thought they were about to bid their final farewell to one of the best channels which played a major role in their childhood.

This caused unnecessary havoc and resulted in the hashtag RIP Cartoon Network trending on Twitter.

At the time, a disappointed fan tweeted, “RIP Cartoon Network. Thank you for all the good memories you gave me. You made our 90s kids’ childhood wonderful,” while another chimed in and wrote, “RIP Cartoon Network, the GOAT of childhood animation.”

“RIP Cartoon Network. Regardless of what others say, CN had the best run until now. They had the finest lineup and also had the greatest shows.”

One after the other, tweets were getting piled up on Twitter.

About the Warner Bros. Merger

Collider reported that the merger announcement was made through a company-wide memo from the chairman, Channing Dungey on Tuesday.

Sam Register, the Hanna-Barbera studio president will lead Cartoon Network, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe as well as Warner Bros.

According to Variety, despite the Warner Bros. merger, both networks would remain the same and would “continue to produce its original animated fare.”

Since many talents were laid-off in the process, many are uncertain about the future and the long-term viability of the consolidation, which is reasonable to an extent.

The news broke shortly after it was previously revealed about the cost-cutting of Warner Bros.

What Will Happen After the Consolidation?

Although CN will continue to make original animated content, there is still a potential negative side to the consolidation.

“This can also hint at an ominous sign for a new future of original Cartoon Network animation. CNS has been the studio that puts out specials and original series that become touchstones for the viewers, while WBA has traditionally been a catalog/IP-driven studio.”

During the last decade, CNS was busy producing shows like Over the Garden Wall, Summer Camp Island, Craig of the Creek, Clarence, Uncle Grandpa, Infinity Train, We Bare Bears, Steven Universe, Primal, and many others. It is a matter of fact that WBA’s lineup has been focused on catalog characters by far including titles like Bugs Bunny Builders, Teen Titans Go!, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Batwheels, Animaniacs, Harley Quinn, Looney Tunes Cartoons, Tom and Jerry Show, Justice League Action, and Jellystone! to name a few.

That way, we can assume that the animation part would take a major turn. Although the company has been tight-lipped regarding the upcoming changes following the merger, it has been disclosed that Peter Girardi will lead adult animation development, whereas, the family and kids series would be headed by Audrey Diehl on both networks. However, the main production will be handled by none other than Bobbie Page.

Mostly, people have already started to feel like the end of an era that they cherished for decades.