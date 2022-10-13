Menu
Madden 23 Released! All the updates

Madden 23 Released! All the updates

Madden 23

It’s almost time to start thinking about the released Madden 23, and what EA Sports might have in store for the next installment of this long-running franchise.

Here’s everything we know about Madden 23 so far, as well as when we can expect to learn more about the game.

Madden 23: Features And What Else To Expect?

Madden 22 came with a lot of feature than its predecessor. Campaign mode called Face of the Franchise mode is one of them. This mode puts the players in the shoe of promising characters who choose a college and then are drafted into the NFL games. Decision-making is an important part that impacts the career directly. The franchise mode gets updated regularly. There is an update coming in January that might add new features to franchise mode. Many fans have put some good ideas regarding the franchise model to make it better than it is now.

Better AI system, commissioner tools improvements, coaching and staff management, scouting improvements, a new team chemistry system, and new scenario engine enhancements are some of the new features of Madden 22. The home advantage feature is another new feature that gives a certain advantage to the teams playing on their home field. Fans should expect to get all these features added to the next game with some improvement.

When did Madden 23 got released?

madden 23 was released on Friday, August 19, 2022.

it fits in well with the release of Madden 22.

The official release date for Madden 23 was released in June or July.

Trailer for the First Look

On June 17, 2021, the official reveal trailer for Madden 22 was released, one year after the reveal trailer for Madden 21 was released on June 16, 2020.

Stay tuned for the more latest information with alphanewscall!

