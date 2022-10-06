Eric Weinberg Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape and Sexual Battery

Assaulting 20 women in 6 years!

The American TV producer, Eric Weinberg was accused of sexually assaulting multiple women after misusing his Hollywood credential.

Eric Weinberg Is Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault on Numerous Counts.

Eric Weinberg, a veteran television producer, better known for “Califrnication” and “Scrubs” has been taken into custody with a total of 18 charges, including false imprisonment by violence, sexual battery, and rape.

Eric Weinberg is accused of sexually invading the privacy of several women in the middle of photo shoots. The 61-year-old was previously arrested in July, at his LA home and was released on a $3 million bond. Moreover, Eric Weinberg was arrested again on Tuesday, but re-released for a higher bond worth $5 million.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles district attorney, George Gascon asserted before the court, “He relied on his Hollywood credentials to lure women for photo shoots, where the defendant reportedly assaulted them sexually.”

According to Gascon, influence and power should never be imposed on others, which might lead to a lifetime of trauma for the victims.

Although Gascon and his office politely asked the court to detain Eric Weinberg without bail, the request was put off by one of the judges, enabling Eric Weinberg to move freely until his arrangement on Oct. 25.

Frustrated Gascon then said, “If you are affluent, then you get the bail, but if you are poor then you will be detained, regardless of the seriousness of the seriousness of the crime that you have committed.”

Furthermore, he added, “We are hoping for the other victims to step ahead, for we know there are many out there.”

Apparently, the accused 18 crimes incluidng the montage of sexual harassment by Eric Weinberg occurred between 2014 and 2019. Interestingly, it has been revealed by the prosecutors on Wednesday that more than a dozen ladies showed up when the arrest of Eric Weinberg first leaked in July. Even that detention had its grounds rooted in more counts of sexual assaults including one count of false imprisonment by violence, two counts of sexual battery by restraint, three counts of forcible rape, six counts of forcibel sexual penetration, one count of attempted sexual penetration by force, four counts of oral copulation and another count for likely causing bodily injury.

In the indictment, police alleged Eric Weinberg to have sketched out women in the age group of 20 and 30 from coffee shops, grocery stores, or other public places, only to confess them for a photoshop, with an ulterior motive. When the women eventually agree, Eric Weinberg then invites them each to his home, where he unleashes his true colors.

In September, more than 20 women confronted the Hollywood Reporter where they revealed their dark secrets regarding the alleged encounters with Eric Weinberg, ultimately blaming him for a pattern of predatory misconduct.

Several ladies accused Eric Weinberg of engaging in sexual activities without their consent and many even reported that he photographed the acts as they happened.

As a reply to the slew of allegations, Eric Weinberg’s attorney has dismissed each of the claims professing those as “strategically placed criminal allegations.”

Purportedly, Hilary Bidwell, Eric Weinberg’s wife has filed for divorce in 2020, after she found Eric Weinberg’s gold bag in which he had hidden details of a bunch of women, like their names, where they can be located, and all.

The very accusation was deeply investigated by both law enforcement and L. A family court, through which a slew of evidence were discovered.

However, the foremost arrest of Eric Weinberg was followed by a lawsuit filed by a 21-year-old, who alleged Eric Weinberg to have lured her to his home with the usual excuse of the photo shoot, where he ended up raping the victim. According to the documents maintained by the district attorney, Eric Weinberg told the court that it was a consensual encounter. Subsequently, the district attorney’s office declined the allegations of the prosecution, and ultimately closed the case stating a lack of evidence.

Among his many credits until the first decade of the 21st century, Eric Weinberg served as co-EP for more than 100 episodes of the NBC comedy series, Scrubs, from 2001 to 2007 until it moved to ABC. For a set of Scrubs’ episodes, Eric Weinberg turned out to be the producer and writer. Apart from that, Eric Weinberg was also an executive producer for the series, Graves in 2016.