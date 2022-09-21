Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun is an anime series based off of Osamu Nishi’s manga of the same name. the series aired with its first ever episode in oct 2019 and was well-received by anime fans and community. Season 1 received a rating of 7.74/10 on MyAnimeList. After the first season was over, fans wanted more of the series.

The show became one of the highest-rated shows of spring 2021 after the release of season 2 in April 2021 and also received a rating of 8.09 on MyAnimeList. The success of season 1 and season 2 and the abundance of source material suggested the making of another sequel. ‘Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun’ will premiere on 8oct this year, the Fall 2022 anime season.

Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 3 Release Date, Cast

Fans were introduced to Iruma Suzuki is season 1. With his worst luck imaginable, he has to work to earn money for his neglectful parents. One day he discovers that he has been sold off to a demon, Sullivan, by his parents and now he has to leave his home for the Demon World. Iruma thinks his luck just got worse but actually Sullivan just wants a grandchild he can love and spoil.

While attending a Demon World school, he kept his identity as a human a secret to live a normal life of some degree in a world full of demons. In no more than short time, he became the most popular kid at school and made close friends too. Season 2 expands further as Iruma and his friends’ lives rank up in the Demon World.

Series Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 3 Creator Murray Shoshtak Stars Daisuku Ono, Ayumu Murase, Ryohei kimura Genres Fantasy, Comedy, Animation Producer yusiki Fujita Director Makoto Moriwaki Release date 8th October 2022 Production companies seven 24 films, Dynamo Films First Season Aired On October 2019 Second Season Come Out 17th April 2021 Season 3 of iruma-kun

was announced September 11, 2021.

However, a club he formed faces some issues and is put on a hold for a while and he must join the ranks of the student council. It works in his favour as the student council president, Amelie Azazel, is his friend. However, his personality goes through major changes as the result of magic and now he must retain the prestigious reputation of the student council and keep human identity a secret as he always has.

‘Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun’ season 3 will come out on 8th October 2022.

Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 3 Release Date

Television anime ‘Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun’ will premiere on 8oct this year, the Fall 2022 anime season. The first season aired in October 2019 on NHK Educational and consisted of 23 episodes. The second season came out on 17th April, 2021.

Season 3 of iruma-kun was officially announced on September 11, 2021. MyAnimeList tweeted about the details of season 3 and release date and two official key visuals. This eliminated the wait of suspense and anticipation fans have to go through for the confirmation of another sequel.

Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 3 Plot

Renewal announcement for season 3 of ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun’ came out just after season 2 ended. Regarding the renewal, original creator Osamu Nishi said, ‘yes! Third season of Iruma-kun is coming and it makes me so happy!’ He then described the first series as “bright” and “fun” and the second one as “weird” and “hot” and said he can’t wait to see what the third season will bring. According to him, he’ll probably be screaming in front of the TV again.

The director, Makoto Moriwaki, revealed some insights regarding the production decision and said that the third season will begin with the new school year set after the end of the second season and the new test will be the Harvest festival.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3

Scheduled for Fall 2022.



✨More: https://t.co/7lVtjiQXAv pic.twitter.com/SvS08ryStQ — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) March 16, 2022

In season 1, Iruma starts demon school where grandpa is posted as ‘chair’ and he form close bonds with his demon classmates like Clara, Asmodeus and the rest. Although he wants to keep his human identity a secret, his efforts to blend in with the others often led him to experience numerous adventures and resulted him to stand out. Season 3 episode 1 is expected to pick up the story from vol. 11: chapter 95, which also serve as the starting point of the second saga.

Where To Watch Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 3

The first season of anime tv series ‘Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun’ premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational, and consisted of 23 episodes. In Japan the series was streamed by platform- Crunchyroll under the title ‘Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun’, which also streamed an English dub after a couple of months. The second season came out in April 2021 and Crunchyroll streamed it as it aired, and debuted an English dub for the series in June 2021.

Welcome To Demon School Iruma-Kun Season 3 Cast

Junko Takeuchi as Barbatos Bachiko

Kishō Taniyama as General Furfur

Mariko Kouda as Vepar

Masami Iwasaki as Mr. Hat

Hiroki Yasumoto as Orobas Coco

English dub cast-

Laura Stahl as Iruma

Billy Kametz as Asmodeus

Kayli Mills as Clara

All the main characters from the first season returned for the second season too and the same can be expected for the third season. Voice cast from the previous seasons will be representing their respective roles. The newest characters include- Mariko Kouda as Lady Vepar, Kishou Taniyama as General Furfur, Masami Iwasaki as Mr. Hat and Junko Takeuchi as Bachiko Barbatos.

Makoto Moriwaki (PriPara) is the director for the series and handled the role for previous seasons too. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (also worked on That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2) is serving as the series screenwriter and script supervisor. Yumiko Hara served as the character designer for season 2 and will be doing the same for season 3 also. Akimitsu Honma (worked on Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku) is composing the musical score. Animation production will be handled by Bandai Namco Pictures.

Theme song for the 3rd season “Girigiri ride it out” will be performed by FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE, while the ED “Nabe Bugyo” is performed by Wednesday Campanella.

Read More:

Heartland Season 16 Release Date Cast, Plot, And More Updates