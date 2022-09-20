The high-caliber material presented by Dancing With Stars has once again been successful in getting a stage for Dancing With Stars Season 31, which premiered on Disney on Monday, September 19th.

How Do You Vote on Disney+ for Season 31 of Dancing With The Stars?

Dancing with the Stars is one of the hit shows to ever air in which, trending celebrities are coupled with professional ballroom dancers to compete in a dance routine before the ballroom expertise cum jury members, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli.

This season the audience shall expect a fantabulous alteration starting from the co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro, the popular actor, and television personality, joining along with supermodel Tyra Banks, which has been already witnessed in the foremost episode aired yesterday.

However, the sole of the show- voting- still remains untouched, as the audience is free to vote for their favorite contestant, just like in the previous seasons.

So, don’t you want to know how you will be able to make sure your favorite celebrities remain in the show for a chance at the Mirrorball Trophy every week? Here is everything you are looking for!

How Can I Vote for Dance With The Stars Online?

Every week, fans can vote at the most appropriate time exclusively on disneyplus.com/vote. This means the voter must require a Disney.com account to vote online. Getting an account is neither rocket science as registration only demands a valid email address. The remaining conditions are limited to being 18 years old and mandatory being either in the United States, Canada, or Rico to vote online.

When Can I Vote for Dance With The Stars Online?

Every week, the episode airs online at 8 pm ET or 5 pm PT on Disney. The voting period will automatically get started. In other words, as soon as the episode goes live, one can be ready with their phones to vote for their bias. Unlike the previous seasons, this time, Canada, Puerto Rico, and West Coast are not excluded from voting, instead, fans residing over there can also come up with their valuable votes this season. In short, no viewers will be left out of voting.

How Can I Vote for Dancing With The Stars Through Text?

Again, voting via text is also another big opportunity to make your favorite win the trophy. You can simply cast a vote by typing the proper celebrity name into the Dance With The Stars SMS. Well, there happens to be a narrow issue with the matter as only US residents can do so and even they will need a US wireless carrier to complete the task. In Puerto Rico, there is a relatively higher chance for data and message rates to apply. However, this option is not at all valid for the Canadian audience.

Is There a Closing Time for Votes on Dance With The Stars?

Definitely, there is. No one can vote whenever they feel like voting, as the voting time will be closed 10 minutes prior to the 2-hour episode completion. The audience shall begin voting from the beginning of the episode, until the last 10 minutes. Get your votes before 6:50 pm PT or 9:50 pm ET.

Can I Vote Multiple Times a Week On Dance With The Stars?

Regardless of your preference, either online or by SMS, you are free to cast 10 votes each week. As long as you don’t forget to click the “Save Votes” button, you can also change your vote distribution whenever you want during the voting window, if you are by chance voting via ABC.com.

The stars enter a whole new world on Dancing with the Stars, now streaming and live Mondays at 8ET/5PT only on #DisneyPlus! 🤩 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/2VtJtLKDj8 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) September 20, 2022

SMS Keywords for Voting On Dance With The Stars

To vote for Charli D’Amelio, text CHARLI to 21521

To vote for Charyl Ladd, text CHERYL to 21523

To vote for Daniel Durant, text DANIEL to 21523

To vote for Gabby Windey, text GABBY to 21523

To vote for Heidi D’Ameilio, text HEIDI to 21523

To vote for Jason Lewis, text JASON to 21523

To vote for Jessie James Decker, text JESSIE to 21523

To vote for Jordin Soparks, text JORDIN to 21523

To vote for Joseph Baena, text JOSEPH to 21523

To vote for Sam Champion, text SAM to 21523

To vote for Selma Blair, text SELMA to 21523

To vote for Shangela, text SHANGELA to 21523

To vote for Teresa Guidice, text TERESA to 21523

To vote for Trevor Donovan, text TREVOR to 21523

To vote for Vinny Guadagnino, text VINNY to 21523

To vote for Wayne Bradi, text WAYNE to 21523

By the end of each episode, the viewers’ votes are added along with the judges’ scores to clearly determine the position of each pair.