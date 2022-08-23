Willie Junior Maxwell II was better popularly known by his stage name ‘ Fetty Wap’ and is an American rapper and singer with much controversy. He was born and brought up in New Jersey, born on June 7, 1991. He is thirty-one years old now.

Fetty Wap Net Worth, Career, Girlfriend, Bio/Wiki

Born with glaucoma in both eyes, he revealed in a 2015 interview that doctors miserably failed to save his left eye and so they fitted him with an ocular prosthesis. Fetty Wap is a tall guy. He is 6ft 1in height (183cm) and his dreadlock hair is a distinguishing feature.

Bewilderingly astounding, Rapper explains that it was difficult growing up in his birthplace, specifically pointing out that ‘everybody is trying to make it out. His mission was not to become more famous, when he joined Hip-Hop, but to use his fortunes in order to help his community to rise and flourish.

Birth Name Willie Junior Maxwell II Date Of Birth June 7, 1991 Height 6 feet 1 in Weight 77 kg Net Worth $ 10 million Occupation Rapper

singer

songwriter

Fetty Wap Net Worth

The approximate net worth of Fetty Wap is around $ 10 million. By releasing the ‘Trap Queen’ Fetty attained the peak of his stardom. His monthly income is between $700K to $800K. According to 2022, his net worth was estimated at $5 Million to $6 Million.

Most of this money had come from his single debut “Trap Queen”. He has also invested in several companies and earned hefty money. His net worth in 2017 was $5 Billion and when it comes to 2022 it’s around $10 Million.

Must Read: What Is Aubrey O’Day Net Worth/Salary? Career, Bio/Wiki

Fetty Wap Career Details

“Trap Queen” in 2014 is number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, Number 13 on iTunes, 19 Million YouTube plays, and 22 million SoundCloud plays, and this is pretty much surprising for a newcomer.

He has won awards for his Hip-Hop singing. MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist, Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, BET Hip-Hop Award for Best song of the year, MC100 Award for most-played video of the year, and iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Artist.

With these awards and recognition, Fetty has around a 7.7Million followers on social media, mostly on Instagram. He was nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Rap song and Grammy Award for Best Rap Performances.

His other famous albums other than Trap Queen were, “The Butterfly Effect”, “ You Know the Vibes”, “For My Fans”, “King Zoo”, “Bruce Wayne”, and “Coke Zoo”, “Big Zoovie”.

Couple bands on my left and my right side … I’m just ridin through the city baby 🦇 pic.twitter.com/eNebvQzxyw — Fetty Wap (@fettywap) July 11, 2019

Fetty was charged with several lawsuits including copyright infringement, defamation, property damage, and assaults over the years. In Oct 2021, Fetty was pretty doomed, when federal prosecutors charged an indictment against him on the account of the conspiracy to distribute and possess certain substances.

When he got arrested at CitiField, he was not ready to accept that he was guilty for his undeniable actions. On a $500,000 bond, Fetty was released on Nov 5, but he was put back in jail again on Aug 8, 2022, because of the violation of his pretrial release. He pleaded guilty to his drug charges and he would have to be in prison for a minimum of 5 years.

Fetty Wap Girlfriend

Fetty Wap is the father of Six children with five women. His girlfriends and the mother of his children were Ariel Reese, Lezhae Zeona, Masika Kalysha, Elaynna Parker, Turquoise Miami, and again Lezhae Zeona.

He had miscellaneous love relationships with several women and fathered children. Other than these women, he shared relationships with Corrie Moore, Blu, Alexis Skyy, Yaya Robinson, Celina Powell, and Jhonni Blaze. Indeed a long list of relationships. Also, he is famous for his sex tape with the model, Alexis Skyy Fetty has acquired fame even through his relationships.

His Mansions And Lifestyles

Apart from having a crazy history of dating Fetty Wap also harbored other crazes. Fetty even disclosed in an interview that at one point he had purchased 37 cars, 10 houses, 14 apartments, and $2.5 million in jewelry.

Having enormous wealth is pretty much incomprehensible to the world around him. Owning ten mansions is incredible and his irrefutable stardom has brought wealth beyond his reach.

His wealth has been a bane to so many others which entails so many cases revolving around him. In one of his rental homes in LA, the home had to be repainted because the house reeks of smoke. The landlords have filed a case against him as retribution and they asked Fetty to pay $170,964 for the damages and for renovation. But Fetty never responded to the suit and neglected such cases.

Though he is well talented and has ulterior motives for the upbringing of his fellow beings, what he does in his life is pretty undeniable. Violating laws, making things in jeopardy, forging, and drug usages project the incorrigible character of Fetty to the public.

Public figures should have their personal lives, their choices, and their lifestyles, but that doesn’t mean they can do whatever they want because they possess enough money. The money wouldn’t suffice and having enormous wealth is not a free card to do any sorts of heinous acts. The public will always look up to their favorite icons and they ought to give a good lifestyle.

Must Check:

Having been caught in a conspiracy and usage of drugs gives the wrong impression to the public and they will be tempted to go behind it once they too possess money. Though he is a good rapper and singer, his life is always at stake. Now Fetty is behind the bars and his so-called awestruck lifestyle is changed into an impoverished state. He brought his career to the end by having a rapacious mindset. His impropriety and this drug scandal devastated his career and now everything is dilapidated.