Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth – Career, Height, Weight, Boyfriend, and Much More!

Since the release of her “Tina Snow” mixtape in 2018, Megan Thee Stallion has been at the top of the charts for both hip-hop and rap music. In the years that followed, songs like “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage” — and its now-iconic TikTok dance — “Body” and “Hot Girl Summer” propelled the rapper into the public consciousness, establishing him as a household name.

Who Is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete is the person who goes by the stage name Megan thee Stallion. She was born on February 15, 1995, in Bexar County, Texas. She was raised by her parents along with her siblings, and her mother is running a little bit behind.

Megan began her formal education by enrolling in elementary and high school when she reached the age of eligibility. Afterward, she began posting and streaming her own music content online.

How Much Is Megan Thee Stallion Net Worth?

As Megan Thee Stallion continues to enjoy a rapid ascent to fame within the American music industry and throughout the world, an estimated Megan Thee Stallion net worth is $8 million, making her one of the wealthiest female rap artists in the world.

Who Is Megan Thee Stallion Dating?

Megan Thee Stallion gives what appears to be an official confirmation in February 2021 that American Rapper Pardison Fontaine is her boyfriend.

During an Instagram Live broadcast on February 19, the singer known professionally as Megan Pete disclosed the fact that she is currently dating the rapper Pardison Fontaine. She gushed, “I really like him,” while calling Pardison her “boo” and calling him her “boyfriend.”

Megan Thee Stallion Career

When she was 14, the rapper started writing lyrics, and her lyrics often have a lot of sexual references. Her parents were a big part of why she loves music so much. Her mother was a professional rapper who put out music under the name Holly-Wood from 2001 to 2007.

She had a “cypher battle” with some young men when she was in college, which got a lot of attention on social media. She soon saw how important social media was and began to record and share her rap songs. She got a lot of attention, and people heard her music.

Music producers noticed her because of her newfound popularity on social media. Rich Ratchet, her first mixtape, came out in 2016. It had the hit song “Like a Stallion” on it. The next year, she came out with an extended play called “Make It Hot,” which did very well. She got a record deal with 1501 Certified Ent. because of her success.

Then, she put out an EP called Tina Snow, which was a hit and was named after her alter ego. In 2018, the American record label 300 Entertainment signed her as the first female rapper. She has worked with well-known artists like Wale and Bhad Bhabie during her career. Beyoncé, the Notorious B.I.G., Queen Latifah, Lil’ Kim, and Three 6 Mafia have all influenced her music, as has her mother. She has won 18 awards, including two BET Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and a Grammy Award.

In addition to making music, the artist has worked as a brand ambassador. She made a deal with Nike in September 2021 to promote a fitness program. She also signed a deal to promote a fast-food chain called Popeyes. In 2022, she worked with Cheetos to make a commercial for the Super Bowl.

Megan Thee Stallion Relationships and Personal life

Megan, a rapper from the United States, has admitted that in order to reduce the number of women who have been sexually involved with her, she has slept with her exes while they are in relationships with other women.

During a recent interview with Hot 97, she disclosed the information in question.

“Even if we break up, I’m still trying to fck on you because I’m not adding any unnecessary sht,” she reportedly said.

There have been rumors going around for over a year that Megan thee Stallion and the American rapper Tory Lanez are involved in a romantic relationship behind closed doors.

However, they are currently no longer together as a result of the news that Tory shot Megan in the feet while they were walking home from a party during the COVID-19 lockdown in the United States.

Does Megan Thee Stallion Have a Degree?

Megan earned her degree in 2021 from Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas, despite the sudden rise to fame she had experienced. In addition to her phenomenally successful rap career, Megan Thee Stallion is currently working toward completing her bachelor’s degree in health administration.

Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion is providing even more details about the night in July 2020 that will be at the centre of the legal dispute between her and the rapper Tory Lanez, which will take place in September. In 2020, Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both feet as they stood outside of a car in Hollywood Hills, California. The incident took place while the two were together.

How Tall Is Megan Thee Stallion?

Megan Thee Stallion has an impressive height of 5 feet 10 inches, which converts to 178 centimeters. The inches that makeup Megan Thee Stallion’s measurements are 41-31-48, which converts to 104-78-122 centimeters.

What Is the Megan Thee Stallion’s Weight?

The rapper probably tips the scales at around 76 kilograms or 168 pounds. Her eyes are a dark brown color, and her hair is black. The majority of the time.

