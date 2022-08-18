A flamboyant gossip has resurfaced stating that the WNBA player Brittney Griner got engaged to the NBA player Anthony Davis very lately. The Basketball Network revealed that Griner was linked to the Pelicans player shortly after she filed for a legal revocation from Glory Johnson, the fellow WNBA player, whom she married in 2015. Previously, the rumor focusing on the pair, Griner and Davis aired in the same year of 2015 after the annulment was finalized.

Is Britney Griner Engaged To Anthony Davis

The duo maintained a very private relationship until Davis one day opened up about his sweetheart in an exclusive interview, where he revealed that with his girlfriend Griner, he had an immaculate relationship and said that they had many a thing in common including the sizes of their apparels which has highly benefited Griner since she often borrows one or two t-shirts from him.

Unfortunately, at the time, the basketball stars had to split their ways without even giving justification for their split. Although the exact time was not recorded it was, however, rumored that Griner and Davis got engaged in 2013 prior to their confrontation in 2015. At the time, when the engagement was storming the internet, Anthony Davis showed up on his Twitter and denied the so-called engagement rumor by announcing that he never got engaged to Griner.

In 2013, Davis Tweeted that he was not engaged to Griner, and in rage, he pointed out the indicators behind the false news to be corny.

Whoever made that rumor up about me being engaged is corny. I am NOT engaged people!! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 28, 2013

The gossip is again on trend after the Phoenix Mercury WNBA player was charged and arrested for carrying hashish oil with cartridges. She was taken into custody from Russia after which many NBA players barged into the scene pleading for her freedom. However, earlier in August, the court verdict was heard sentencing Griner to 9 years in prison.

The WNBA player who was renowned for her dashing dunking ability has been detained in Russia after the customs agents found vapes in the star’s luggage. A video was released shortly after showing what exactly happened inside the airport that day. The clip detailed an open suitcase, presumably Griner’s, before which she was talking to an airport employee.

At the time, Britney Griner was forced to provide her signature on documents presented by the Russian officials which were written in Russian, a language about which Griner knew nothing. She revealed months after the incident that she failed to read the Russian documents and also failed to realize her rights. In the testimonial, Griner mentioned that she had to consider the assistance of Google Translate on her cell phone to decipher the content written in the document.

Cherelle, who was accompanied by Griner, happened to know hours later about the relocation of Griner, through a text message after which Cherelle’s phone was also seized and she was also arrested. Cherelle was frightened to an extent that made her think the duo would not rendezvous since Russia was into invading Ukraine.

Anthony Davis and Brittney Griner Dating History Explored!

In the trial, Griner was convicted of the charges which were brought on to her name. The detention was extended after the judge ruled that Griener was found guilty of illegal transportation of drugs with criminal intent.

It is not making sense why Davis has not so far spoken about Griner even after the situation urging him to speak up. Probably, the silence observed might be due to their past relationship rumors.

Although there are a number of speculations regarding Griner’s release, nothing has been confirmed to date other than the US government’s efforts for a prisoner exchange program to get Griner out of the Russian prison. They have been doing their best to ensure the superstar’s freedom after she spent three long months in Russian custody.

Outside of the prison, Griner is recently ruling the internet with her name popping along with Davis which is causing confusion among the fans.

One Twitter user penned that the dating rumors of Griner and Davis have confused the hell out of him with another displaying his excitement on realizing that Griner and Davis were engaged once.

One after the other, Twitter was filled with excitement and confusion everywhere including a Tweet that said how he had no idea about the whole thing that had happened between Griner and Davis at the original time of the rumor.

It was, however, an interesting headline to read although the news of Griner and Davis’s engagement was only a rumor.