Queen Of South Season 6 Release Date

Queen of the South is a crime drama with a lot of action and thrillers involved. The series released its first season on September 23, 2016, consisting of 13 episodes. This American series is an adaptation of a popular show, La Reina del Sur, which itself is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by the Spanish author Arturo Pérez Reverta. There have been a total of five seasons up till now.

In the first season, we see poor Teresa Mendoza, living in the barrio of Culiacán Mexico, fall in love with a member of a successful drug cartel. She hopes this relationship will help her escape the hopelessness she feels in her life.

But it doesn’t happen, and she’s forced to leave the country after her daughter is murdered. She seeks refuge in America, and here she teams up with an unlikely person from her past, aiming to take down the leader of the drug ring that is chasing her.

Queen Of The South Season 6 Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

Teresa Mendoza is the protagonist of the show. She is exceptional; she is a survivor. A former money-changer from Sinaloa, she rises to create and expand her own narcotics cartel, which oversees all cocaine transportation and distribution in Arizona, branching into Florida, Louisiana, NYC, Georgia, and Europe.

The relationship between Teresa and James has the best slow burn in romance on modern TV. Teresa pairs with her and he mentors her about the reality of the business.

In season 2, Teresa Mendoza gets along with Camila Varga’s side of the Vargas Cartel and tries to prove her worth to Camila. Camila has to fight to keep her cartel up and running because her husband tries to shut down her business and get her to come home. As Teresa was forced to flee the country to escape from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, now she’s on her own trying to build an entire empire for herself.

But as new and old enemies approach her, she realizes it’ll take a lot more work, and sacrifice to become the Queen she wants to be. In season 3, we see her establishing a business in Arizona, and Phoenix and getting “rid” of some of her rivals, which gives her a lot more control over the supply corridor from Colombia, Cuidadan, and the USA.

Season 4 of Queen of the South had new showrunners: Daily Rodriguez and Ben Lobato. They were promoted to be showrunners and executive producers, taking over for Natalie Chaidez. In this season, Teresa comes closer to the Throne by gaining control over a smuggling operation that expands front Sinaloa to Phoenix, Miami, and now to New Orleans; later she expands her operations to NYC and gets in business with the Russian mafia.

Once again, Teresa survives, and now she realizes that one needs to be ruthless to survive in the cartel business. Three notable antagonists were introduced in this season- Cuban drug dealer El Gordo, street gang godfather Marcel Dumas, and corrupt judge Cecil Lafayette. In the next season, season 5, Teresa solidifies her empire in New York and arrives in Europe.

It is her dream to become ‘too big to fail and become legitimate, but it gets disrupted when an old enemy from the CIA comes to town. In this season, we see Teresa losing more members of her extended family, but she finds love. She refuses to be a pawn for the CIA and starts working on a plan to fake her death and leave the narco life once and for all.

About Queen Of The South Season 6

The show’s loyal audience awaits the sixth season of the series as they have raised several concerns and are eager to learn what the next season will follow. This American series combines action, thrillers, drama, and crime elements.

Season 2 first aired on June 8, 2017, and has a total of 13 episodes. The next season, season 3, aired on June 21, 2018. The following season, season 4, aired on June 6, 2019, and the last season, season 5, aired on April 7, 2021.

Queen Of The South Season 6 Cast

Teresa Mendoza is played by the Brazilian actress, Alice Braga. She has been featured in some of the most famous Brazilian films, like the City of God and Lower City, and became known internationally after starring in I Am Legend. Doña Camila Vargas, a prominent actor.

She has starred in HBO Latin America’s Cappadocia, a series showcasing day to day lives of female prisoners in Mexico. She has also been featured in shows like Perry Manson, The Falcon, The Winter Soldier, and Why Women Kill.

The character of Brenda Parra, Teresa’s best friend, is played by Justina Machado. Don Epifania Vargas was played by Joaquin De Almeida, who is a Portuguese actor and has featured in many Hollywood classics such as Clear and Present Danger and Behind Enemy Lines.

Peter Gadiot plays the role of the right-hand man of Camila named James Valdez.

Other cast members are- Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez, Nick Sagar as DEA agent Alonzo Loya, Idalia Valles as Isabela Vargas, Alfonso Harrera as Javier Gallegos, and Yancey Arias as Albert Cortez.

Queen Of The South Season 6 Expected Release Date and What To Expect?

The last season, season 5, signaled the conclusion of the series with no additional seasons to follow. Apart from that, the chances of renewal are very low based on how the 5th season performed. Rankings and ratings were very low for season 5, and that’s why the makers have decided to cancel season 6 of Queen of the South.

Now that the makers have canceled the series, it is difficult to say anything about the expected release as there might not be any.

The cast and crew said they will cherish all the memories they made on the set and their connection with the characters and all the other experiences that came along with it. According to the reports, the team confirmed that season 5 would be the last season and thanked the entire team for their hard work. Executive producers of the show said they were proud of their team as they worked together for five seasons and completed this amazing journey.

Frances Berwick, Charmaine of the Entertainment Networks, also expressed his opinions about the incredible series and told us how the show captivated the audience with its powerful characters and brilliant storytelling. Further, priming for a worthy finale, the chairman confirmed that the show will not return for another season.

Until now, the show has released a total of 62 episodes in 5 seasons.

Talk On Social Media About Queen Of South Season 6

The Queen of the South ends with Teresa and James together. They are in love. Pote and Kelly Ann are reunited with their daughter named Lena (played by (Mileiah Vega) and everything goes back to being peaceful and happy. Although the makers of the show have been able to provide a satisfying ending for the characters, many fans still can’t help but wonder about what might have been next for the group.

When season 5 came out, loyal fans of the show took it to Twitter to express how happy they were about the renewal of season 5. And there seems to be a sense of discomfort after the announcement of the cancellation of season 6.

But tweeted to be happy with the finale. One tweet reads, “Best ending ever for a TV series.” Another one reads, “Just finished watching the series. What an incredible masterpiece!”

