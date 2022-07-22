Enter the Enchanted Fairy Dust Forest: Latest Slot Review | 2022

Fairy Dust Forest, is a captivating and overwhelming fairy tale about pixies and other enchanting forest creatures was introduced in June 2020. The game is created by Genii, a studio best known for its work on the overnight successes of Sands of Space and Elementium.

Fairy Dust Forest – Introduction

With up to 30 variable pay lines, Fairy Dust Forest is played on a 5-reel, 3-row game board. A dandelion clock, toadstools, and other enchanting symbols must be matched. The Fairy Dust Forest logo is the highest-paying symbol in the game. There are two unique bonus scatter symbols, which can yield either free spins or a bonus mini-game.

Dandelion and a lotus flower are the next highest paying symbols, paying 35x, 70x, 150x, and 40x, 80x, and 175x for three, four, or five of a kind, respectively. Then a mushroom and a tree appear, giving you, respectively, 45x, 85x, and 200x and 50x, 100x, and 225x. Playing card symbols made of fairy dust that stand out against the dark background of the forest are the lowest paying ones, paying out 20x to 60x your bet for five of a kind.

Since players can anticipate pick bonus games, free spins, and standard symbols for bigger wins like wilds and scatters, its newest enveloping fantasy slot offers quite an adventure in terms of graphics as well as features.

But before delving further into this Fairy Dust Forest slot review, we’re about to let you in on a little secret. You can benefit from Casino Brango’s free spins no deposit bonus right here!

Game Design And Theme

With fireflies swarming on the reels and lucky blossoms providing a decorative backdrop to the game’s main action, Fairy Dust Forest is set in a fantasy realm. The game is exquisitely made, with lots of pretty symbols and crisp, clear animations. With reel sounds not trampled all over the delicate soundtrack, the background music is exactly what you would expect an enchanted forest to sound like. An animated fairy that dances above the reels when the wild symbol she appears on produces a win is noteworthy.

The main theme of this slot is set in an enchanted forest, as the name suggests. The grid itself is covered in ivy, but the animated background is full of various wildflowers and vibrant bugs.

The lower-paying fairy dust-made royal card symbols are located at the bottom of the paytable. In the center are willows, dandelions, lotus flowers, mushrooms, and shrooms, with the game’s logo serving as the most lucrative symbol and paying up to 1000 coins for a five-symbol combination. Fairies (wilds), butterflies (regular paying scatters), a forest (the scatter for the free spins), and an elixir bottle (the bonus symbol) make up the list of special symbols.

Best Suited For Low and Medium Stakes Players

Due to its simplicity, captivating plot, and mobile-friendly design, this slot title will be especially appealing to new players and fantasy genre fans. It is on the moderate side in terms of betting, and users will quickly discover that its ratio ranges from $0.30 up to $37.50 per one spin, making it perfect for fans of penny slots. Players can choose the coin value, which varies from $0.01 to $0.25, and the number of coins per line, which varies from 1 to 5.

The most captivating aspect of Fairy Dust Fortune by Genii’s gameplay is its bonus round, where players can choose from a variety of prizes based on how many feature symbols they activated. To access the “Pick a Prize” mode, you must have three or more of these images. As a result, you may have the option to choose one of three prizes or, for a better chance, two of four or three of five prizes after landing more feature icons. During extra spins, the bonus game can’t be reactivated.

Fairy Dust Forest is quite restrained in terms of on-screen instructions because it places a strong emphasis on the narrative and visuals. Payouts and autoplay are camouflaged under two different menus above, while the green spin button is visible in the lower right corner. Potentially, this fairytale-themed game offers players a 96.05% Return to Player (RTP) value. This genre is immensely well-liked in the industry, and its rival games are Pixie Wings from Pragmatic Play, Faerie Spells from BetSoft, and Stardust from Real Time Gaming.