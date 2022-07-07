Menu
Search
Thursday, July 7, 2022

Creating liberating content

Email us
Subscribe
Menu
Search

Dragon Ball Super TV...

The fantasy and adventure of Goku along with Z warriors, are to be...

Kylie Jenner Plastic Surgery...

Kylie Jenner, who is one of the most influential teens according to the...

Big Brother 2022 Cast:...

Here reveals the cast reveal for Big Brother 2022, season 24. In this...

Kelsey Asbille Net Worth...

Kelsey Asbille was born on 9th September 1991 and is a better-known actress,...
HomeEntertainmentYour Honor Will...

Your Honor Will Come To An End With Season 2, Declares Bryan Cranston

Written by AlphaNewscallAuthor
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
Your Honor Season 2

Your Honor, an American drama series, is an adaptation of the Israeli TV series Kvodo. The series, starring Bryan Cranston, premiered on Showtime on December 6th, 2020. It started as a miniseries but has been extended for a second season starting in August 2021. And as per the reports given out in July 2022, Your Honor season 2 will also be its final season.

Everything We Know About Your Honor Season 2

In August 2021, the series was announced as being produced by CBS Studios and Bryan Cranston was declared the lead actor of the series by the end of January 2019.

Your Honor Season 2And later the same year, the team released the rest of the casts for the series. It included Michael Stuhlbarg, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carmen Ejogo, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Furthermore, by the end of the year, the team released the whole cast list, which included numerous recurring roles. The shoot for the series had to be paused for a while due to the Covid-19 pandemic but got completed by November 25, 2020. The series premiered on Showtime on December 6, 2020.   

Recently, on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Cranston announced that the second season will be the final season for the series. And on the same day, it was declared that the filming for the final season has started with new showrunner Joey Hartstone, who has finished narrating the story of Your Honor.  

The series, which began as a miniseries, was a great success, with a massive rating that paved the way for another season. Even after the declaration by the series’ lead actor, Cranston, Showtime has not officially confirmed that Your Honour season 2 will be the end.

Cranston, an Emmy Award recipient, seemed much more confident that the series will not have another season and will end by the upcoming season. In the series, Cranston plays the role of a judge who encounters a major ethical dilemma in his life. 

In his chat with Dax Shepard, Cranston revealed that he is currently busy with the preparation for the second and last season of Your Honor, a limited miniseries that he has done for Showtime. As the series received greater ratings than any other series of theirs, they planned to have one more season.

And as per the latest reports, Joey Hartstone, the writer of season 1, will be returning as the series showrunner in Your Honor Season 2. Also, Keith Machekanyanga has been promoted from a recurring star to a series regular in the upcoming series and will appear in the role of Lil Mo.

The first season of the series had the most-viewed debut season on Showtime with 6.6 million weekly viewers. And this has made the team give out another most-awaited season of Your Honor.

As per Cranston, the story won’t be much longer to give out any more episodes after wrapping up the second season. While renewing the second season, Gary Levine, Showtime’s co-president of Your Honor’s entertainment, stated that the production team was blown away after seeing the great success achieved by Your Honor.

The success was the result of powerful storytelling by Peter, a great in-depth performance by Cranston, and, moreover, by the enormous response, they received from the subscribers who watched the show in record numbers. He even said that they were delighted to know that Peter acknowledged that he had more stories to tell. Thus, he cheerfully announced, “Encore!” 

Your Honor Season 2 Release Date

Even though Your Honor season 2 filming has been announced, the premiere date of Your Honor hasn’t been announced yet.

Read More

Load more

Get notified whenever we post something new!

spot_img

Create a website from scratch

Just drag and drop elements in a page to get started with Newspaper Theme.

Buy Now ⟶

Continue reading

AlphaNewscallAuthor -
Entertainment

Dragon Ball Super TV Anime To Return In 2023!! Here’s Everything To Know

The fantasy and adventure of Goku along with Z warriors, are to be continued as the Dragon Ball Super TV is dished to be dropping their next season in 2023. It is the  DBSchronicles that leaked the news of...
AlphaNewscallAuthor -
celebrity

Kylie Jenner Plastic Surgery – Before And After Journey!

Kylie Jenner, who is one of the most influential teens according to the source 2014 and 2015, embarked on her gorgeous self following the path of her model mogul sister, Kim Kardashian. Kylie Jenner Plastic Surgery Transformation The wonderment left behind...
AlphaNewscallAuthor -
Entertainment

Big Brother 2022 Cast: The Full List Of Who’s On Season 24

Here reveals the cast reveal for Big Brother 2022, season 24. In this all-new season, 16 new contestants are getting their backpacked for the grand prize, which is $750,000. All these contestants will get locked in a big house for...

Enjoy exclusive access to all of our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across.

Subscribe ⟶

Enjoy exclusive access to our content

Get an online subscription and you can unlock any article you come across, getting instant emails when our site updates, too.

Subscribe today ⟶

Useful Links

Categories to explore

ActorsActressAffairAnimeArticleAstrologyAthletes

Contribute as an author

Who we are