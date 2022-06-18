6 Best Upcoming Web Series of 2022

There was a time when TV series were limited to Television only. But that changed quickly after the introduction of OTT platforms. There were some decent TV shows before OTT platforms, but OTT web shows took it to the next level.

Nowadays, almost no one can resist the urge to binge-watch a web series. There have been several decent web series available now on several platforms.

Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, etc., leads the race for the best content. Several exciting web series are coming this year, and you might not want to miss them.

Ranking

Before starting, I am not ranking these series because everybody loves a different genre. Also, I am going to include upcoming web series from all platforms.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 (June 22, 2022, on Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy is an American TV show and its first season came on February 15, 2019. It was one of the most-streamed web series of 2019 on Netflix. It has an 8/10 IMDb rating. Rotten Tomatoes rated it at 83%. It is a violent show available for people over 16 years of age.

The finale of the second season introduced “Sparrow Academy.” It is a new group of superheroes in an alternative universe. I do not want to give spoilers because some of you might not have seen it yet.

Netflix is a joke (June 23, 2022, on Netflix)

Netflix held a festival(Netflix is a joke) in Los Angeles. This TV show has 295 shows and 336 comedians. It will bring you some of the best clips and performances from the festival.

Man vs. Bee (June 24, 2022, on Netflix)

Fan-favorite Rowan Atkinson Mr. Bean is coming back with the TV series Man vs. Bee. It is a story about Trevor(Rowan Atkinson), who has to take care of an apartment. Later he finds out that he is not alone and has a foe he has to fight. The TV series is about their tug-off and the chaos that will follow.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (June 24, 2022, on Netflix)

After the massive success of Money Heist, Netflix is bringing another addition as Money Heist Korea. It is a story about a group of thieves from Korea. These thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korean Peninsula. It gives rise to a hostage crisis.

The police have to stop the criminals and save the hostages. The group of criminals has a shady mastermind and people with unique abilities.

Westworld Season 4 (June 27, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar)

Westworld is coming back with a fourth season on HBO and Disney+Hotstar. It has an 8.6/10 IMDb rating. Rotten Tomatoes rated it at 81%.

People loved the western theme park, the technocratic metropolis of the near future, and more twists and plots.

I Am Groot (August 10, 2022, on Disney+Hotstar)

If you have seen Guardians of the Galaxy or any other related movie, you know that Groot is a witty and lovable character who does not talk much. The name of the series could not be more accurate than this.

We will see baby Groot’s glory days growing up along with several unusual and new characters.

Conclusion

Several other TV shows like Resident Evil, The Sandman, House of the Dragon, etc., will come this year. There are several movies like Black Adam, Black Panther, Shazam, etc., that will come this year.

Several other TV shows like Resident Evil, The Sandman, House of the Dragon, etc., will come this year. There are several movies like Black Adam, Black Panther, Shazam, etc., that will come this year.

You can watch them on their OTT platforms or in the theaters.