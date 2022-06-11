Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Things You Need To Know About This Series Right Now!

The manga series Jujutsu Kaisen is written and drawn by Gege Akutami. Since March 2018, it has been serialized in Shueisha’s shnen manga magazine Weekly Shnen Jump, and as of April 2022, its chapters have been compiled and released in nineteen tankbon volumes. Yuji Itadori, a high school student, joins a secret group of Jujutsu Sorcerers in order to slay Ryomen Sukuna, a strong Curse of which he becomes the host. Jujutsu Kaisen is a sequel to Akutami’s Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, which was serialised in Jump GIGA from April to July 2017 and subsequently collected in a tankbon volume named Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in December 2018.

Viz Media holds the licence for the English-language edition of Jujutsu Kaisen in North America and has been publishing the manga in print since December 2019. The series is published in English on the Manga Plus online platform by Shueisha. Ballad Kitaguni’s two novels were published in May 2019 and January 2020, respectively. MAPPA adapted a 24-episode anime television series that aired on MBS from October 2020 to March 2021. The anime is licenced for streaming outside of Asia by Crunchyroll, which will broadcast an English version in November 2020. The anime’s original music was released in April 2021. The second season will debut in 2023.

As of April 2022, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga was one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with over 65 million copies in circulation, including companion books, digital editions, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

If we receive any further updates or news on the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, we will include it here.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date:

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most successful anime series of this decade, has been announced. Gege Akutami’s 2018 dark fantasy shonen series Jujutsu Kaisen is set in a world where evil spirits are known as “Curse” run wild and sorcerers learn to be able to slay them.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen was announced via Crunchyroll on February 12, 2022, however, it won’t premiere until 2023. This suggests three possible release windows: Spring 2023 (beginning April 2023), Fall 2023 (beginning October 2023), and Winter 2023. (starting January 2023).

The Cast of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuuma Uchida as Megumi Fushiguro.

Yuuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojou.

Junya Enoki as Yuuji Itadori.

Asami Seto as Nobara Kugisaki.

Junichi Suwabe as Sukuna.

Kouki Uchiyama as Toge Inumaki.

Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Getou.

Which narrative arcs and chapters will Jujutsu Kaisen 2 adapt?

If Season 2 followed the same format as Season 1 and featured 24 or 25 episodes, then there would be two narrative arcs. There are few remaining. The first story arc contains 15 chapters, while the second contains 58.

If the assumption is accurate, the “Hidden Inventory” and “Shibuya Incident” storylines will reach the screen. Jujutsu Kaisen 2 will adapt 73 manga chapters, whereas Season 1 had adapted 63 manga chapters.

The idea that Jujutsu Kaisen 2 would incorporate Movie 0 cannot be ruled out, similar to what Ufotable did in the second season of Demon Slayer.

If Movie 0 is merged, Studio MAPPA will be required to produce a 12-episode season with “Hidden Inventory” as the only story arc. However, this may not go down well with fans, since it would unnecessarily postpone the defining moments of history.

According to another set of plausible predictions, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has planted crucial seeds that will bring fruit in Season 2. The Jujutsu sorcerers will return, maybe facing greater dangers, if the adaptation of Volume 8 continues. The anime would then cover Gojo’s Past and Shibuya Incident Arcs. The Season would be especially intriguing if it focused on Gojo’s history, with the immensely powerful yet lovable instructor.

Plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

In 2022, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is still active. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen finished with the ‘Death Painting Arc,’ which spanned manga chapters 55 to 64. If the anime follows the publication sequence of the manga, Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will depict Gojo’s Past Arc, which might encompass chapters 65-79 of the book.

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will begin with manga volume 8 and conclude with volume 16. The first season adapted the first seven books.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will concentrate on Yuji swallowing a demon’s finger. While Sakuna attempts to defend his buddies, he ultimately becomes Sakuna’s host. Despite the fact that he realises he can control his abilities through magic and will not be dominated by Sakuna, he pledges to consume Sakuna’s remaining fingers in order to exorcise himself and gain his freedom. He enrolls at the Metropolitan Magic Technical College for this purpose.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Trailer:

The footage for season two of Jujutsu Kaisen has not yet arrived, but we anticipate seeing at least a preview of these new episodes in early 2023. Until then let us watch the official trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen below,

Review of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2:

Jujutsu Kaisen has a massive audience as one of the most popular films released in recent years. Jujutsu Kaisen’s position as the 33rd best anime of all time is indicative. It has an 8.8/10 rating on IMDB, a 4.8/5 rating on Crunchyroll, and an 8.77/10 rating on MyAnimeList. The masterpiece’s popularity index is an adequate justification for a renewal.