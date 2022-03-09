Redmi Note 11 Pro Launch: First look, Pricing, Specifications and everything to know

Xiaomi, one of the most user-friendly mobile internet companies, will be launching its new Redmi Note 11 Pro series on March 9. The company is about to release Redmi Note 11 4G and Redmi Note 11+ 5G featuring 108 MP pro-grade camera, 67-watt turbocharging and 120 Hz AMOLED dot display.

With the launch of the latest Note series, Redmi will be setting its standards high in the market. Here, all the important aspects of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series such as the pricing, launch time, and specifications will be discussed.

Redmi Note 11 Pro – Launch and Sales Time, Availability

Redmi Note 11 Pro will be launched in the Indian market on March 9th through an online event. The launch will begin by 12.30 PM IST which will be streamed on the Xiaomi website and also through the official youtube channel. The updates will be available on Redmi’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

As of now, the information available is that both Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G will reach the Indian market for sale by one week after the launch and the estimated date is March 15. The exact date of sales will be announced during the launch event and once the phones reach the market, they will be sold through Mi stores, Mi.com, Amazon, and various other retail platforms.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Pricing

An advantage of using the Redmi phones is that they are affordable and showcase high performance. The same is the case with the new Redmi Note 11 Pro series. As of now, the price range of Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G calculated is Rs.16,999 with 128 GB internal memory and 6 GB RAM. For the 8GB RAM specification, the price will be Rs.18,999. Now, coming to the Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G, for the 6GB RAM model the price is Rs.21,999, and the 8GB RAM model will be available for Rs.23,999.

Redmi Note 11 Pro Specifications

Just take a look at the specifications and features of the novel Redmi Note 11 Pro series.

120 Hz FHD + AMOLED Dot Display

It is already announced by the Xiaomi team that the new Redmi Note 11 Pro series will be integrated with an AMOLED dot display of 6.67 inches and a 120 Hz refresh rate which supports 120 times screen refreshing per second.

Qualcomm 5G and Mediatek 4G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is said to be equipped with a Qualcomm chipset or processor with Adreno 619 GPU and 8-core Kryo 660 CPU. Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G has an integrated Mediatek Helio G 69 with Arm Mali -G57 MC2 GPU.

108 MP flagship-level Camera

Redmi Note 11 Pro series are said to be equipped with 108 MP cameras. Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G will have quad rear cameras and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will have 3 rear cameras for capturing moments in all angles and modes.

67 watts turbocharging

Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro series will have a 5000mAh battery. As stated, the device will charge instantly within almost 15 minutes and offer a complete charge for the day.