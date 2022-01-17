The Masked Singer Season 7 Release Date: Everything You Need To Know!

“The Masked Singer,” a reality singing competition series that premiered on January 2, 2019, was developed by Craig Plestis. The program is based on the same name South Korean series and involves celebrities who sing to compete.

However, their true identities are hidden under ingenious disguises, such as Banana Split, Mother Nature, Bull, Beach Ball, Dalmatian, and Caterpillar.

Nick Cannon hosts this program with a team of judges who identify the faces behind these dressed celebrities.

The show’s intriguing idea has also been appreciated, and it has kept viewers entertained for six seasons. Our information on a possible seventh season is finally ready to be shared!

The Masked Singer Season 7 Release Date

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” premiered in September 2021; however, there are usually many seasons each year.

However, Fox hasn’t decided on the show’s future. If the program is resurrected, season 2 might begin airing in early 2022 or perhaps in autumn 2022.

“The Masked Singer’s” sixth season, which drew 4.43 million viewers and a 0.95 rating in the 18-49 demographic, was also down in the ratings.

Even if these figures are lower than in past seasons, the show is still one of the most viewed shows on the network, which might be good news for renewing the show.

The drop in ratings might potentially impact the show’s release schedule, possibly restricting it to one season a year instead of two, according to the media site.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Cast

Nick Cannon hosts the program, and it is evaluated by a panel of celebrities who attempt to figure out who is behind the mask. Season 6 contained a few minor tweaks, such as the ability for judges to hit the buzzer if they identify a celebrity amid their performance.

If a judge is accurate, the celebrity will have to remove their disguise, and they will be ousted at that time.

All cast members of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” have remained the same since its debut. Nick Cannon has hosted and judged the Korean series for all six seasons. Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong have served as guest judges.

The cast of “The Masked Singer” Season 7 will remain the same if the program returns for a seventh season. Even yet, Fox has been mum about the return of season 7.

The Masked Singer Plot

Season 6 of “The Masked Singer” saw the introduction of the Take It Off Buzzer, which allows contestants to remove their masks with the press of one button. Using this function, any judge on the panel might chime in with a guess as to who the contender was at any given moment.

It would be mandatory for the star to unmask immediately if the judge’s prediction was true, and they would be removed from the competition. It’s unclear whether or not the current functionality will be carried over to Season 7. But it seems the series is seeking to change things up a little.

Season 6 of the program also included an animated assistant, Miss Masky, who teased viewers with winning tickets to a future taping of the show (via Gizmo Story). Most likely, Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” will premiere in 2022. In any case, there is no official word at this time.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Overview

‘The Masked Singer,’ now in its sixth season, premiered in the United States in September 2021. However, the season failed to live up to expectations.

Ratings are down from prior seasons, but they’re still remarkable. On Fox, even if a magic show couldn’t boost ratings, it is still one of the most popular programs.

The dwindling popularity of the film might need some significant alterations to its release date. There is a possibility that the number of seasons each year may be decreased from two to one season.