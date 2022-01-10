Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2 Release Date CONFIRMED!

‘Mushoku Tensei ‘Jobless Reincarnation is an isekai fiction anime based on a Japanese light novel series written and drawn by Rifujin na Magonote.

‘Mushoku Tensei’ has been able to stand out from the crowd because of its sophisticated characters, well-developed narratives, and breathtaking animation.

The plot centers on an anonymous NEET reborn as the son of two intrepid explorers in a parallel universe and Rudeus.

The program explores the grimier and more depressing features of the world in which the protagonist has been reborn, turning certain common isekai clichés on their head.

Despite magical and other mystical aspects, it suffers from medieval civilization’s social and moral failings. Season 1, part 1 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ has just finished broadcasting. If you’re curious about the show’s future, here’s what we know thus far.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Release Date

Season 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ has not been officially announced. Even yet, you may have been a little perplexed by the conclusion of Episode 11. After the credits, an anime art for ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Part 2 was published.

Must check: Pushpa 2: Release Date, Budget, OTT Release & Spoilers!

You may thank your audience by viewing FUNimation Now with English subtitles that read: A new season is just around the corner, so get excited!

Funko Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2, not Season 2: FUNimation’s website stated that the teaser refers to the second installment of the series. The company has recently updated its website to include this information.

According to Anime news leakers Sugoi LITE, the second and third seasons of the anime are now in development, who tweeted this information in May 2021. Studio Bind hasn’t confirmed or denied the reports, so it’s just speculation at this point.

TV anime “Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation” Seasons 2 & 3 are currently in production. #無職転生 pic.twitter.com/bowepaEtaJ — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) May 5, 2021

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Plot

‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ season 1 part 1 finale Roxy learns that Paul, Rudeus’ father, is now on the Millis Continent with his daughter Norn in the last episode. The Fangs of the Black Wolf, two of Paul’s previous adventurers, introduce her to them and join them on their journey.

Rudeus, Ruijerd, and Eris, on the other hand, go into the woods in search of a fabled monster. In the course of the journey, Rudeus makes several disastrous choices that result in the three of them being forced to flee.

Rudeus eventually knows that he must confer with the other two before reaching a final choice. – They arrive at a seaside city on the Demon Continent after the episode. On their trip to the continent pursuing Rudeus are Roxy and his father’s two ex-colleagues.

Also read: Seirei Gensouki Season 2 is Confirmed: Release Date, Characters, And Plot! Check Here!

Until the end of season 1, we won’t know what season 2’s narrative may be. Season 1 part 2 of ‘Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu’ may be reliably predicted, though.

The Demon Empress Kishirika Kishirisu, first seen in episode 8, may cross Rudeus’ path. Rudeus may try to go to Millis Continent, the party’s next destination. Reunion with Roxy and his family might potentially be in the cards for him.

Is There An Official Trailer For Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2?

Not yet. The official renewal of ‘Mushoku Tensei Season 2’ has yet to be announced. In the meanwhile, check out the season 1 teaser. As new information on ‘Mushoku Tensei’ Season 2 becomes available, we’ll post it here.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Cast

If the anime gets continued for another season, we hope the following cast to portray their roles as: