Shira Haas Net Worth 2022 | Relationship | Age | Salary | Wiki | Bio

Shira Haas is an Israeli actress who became known for her lead role in the 2014 film Princess. She was chosen as the best actress in recognition of her performance.

Family and Early Life

Shira was born on May 11, 1995, in Israel’s Hod HaSharon. Eran Haas, her mother Ariell Wrubel’s father, is Jewish. Dotan has a sister, Danyon, who is the creator of the Tribe and runs its community. She also has an older sister, Danniekha, who serves as marketing and CEO of the Tribe. She is dating Daniel Moreshet, the man she has been flaunting on Instagram.

Shira Yellin finished her education at Thelma Yellin High School of Arts in Tel Aviv. Shira was a studious youngster who enjoyed writing, acting, and paying attention in school.

Career

Shira was contacted through a Facebook message in 2015 by a prominent casting agent, who invited her to an audition for the film industry. She was fortunate enough to get the call through a Facebook message since she did not have an agent at the time. This is how she got her start in acting. She was discovered by an agent. She made her debut as a singer in 2015, and since then she has been appearing in commercials, films, and television shows. In Israel, she has appeared in a number of series and TV programs.

Shira has been a household name in Israel since her debut as a model. She is most known for playing the role of Chaya Ruchami Weiss in Netflix’s Shtisel, which was directed by Natalie Portman. Shira has also appeared in an Israeli film called Under Your Skin, which was produced and directed by Assaf Bernstein. She’s currently in the stunning Netflix series -unorthodox.

In 2018, Haas was chosen for the Israeli Academy Award for best-supporting actress for her role in Marco Carmel’s drama ‘Pere Atzil.’ In her current job in ‘Unorthodox,’ she has a good chance of becoming well-known among American audiences.

Shira Haas’ Height, Weight, and Physical Statistics

Shira Haas is a 5 feet 2 inches or 158-cm tall woman who weighs approximately 50 kg or 110 pounds. 32-23-33 inches in her bust size. Meanwhile, her hair and eye colors are both dark brown.

Net Worth

Shira Haas is estimated to be worth $ 600,000 as of 2020. She is mostly known for her acting career. She also earns money through advertising, sponsor advertisements, and social media. She has more than 26,000 Instagram followers. It is reported that Shira earns approximately $10,000 to $15,000 per episode as a cast member on Netflix’s series.

Shira attributes her success to hard work and concentration. Her parents, in particular, have helped her a lot in terms of emotional support.

