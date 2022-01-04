Nas Net Worth (Updated 2022) – Salary | house | Cars | Earnings | Wiki

Nas emerged as a hip-hop artist in the late 1990s and was one of the world’s top-paid rappers from the United States at that time. More recently, he has gained popularity for his business investments in a variety of lucrative companies. He was able to tap into his musical roots as a source of finance. Nasir Jones has a net worth of roughly $90 million as of 2021.

Nas is a Grammy-winning record producer, entrepreneur, and actor. He has sold over 25 million records worldwide and has had eight platinum albums in a row. Nas is the owner of a record label, a FITA sneaker store, and works as an associate publisher for Mass Appeal magazine. Nasir Khan, better known as Nas, is an American rapper and songwriter. He began his music career in 1994 under the moniker Nasty Nas which he dropped when he joined up with The Firm’s Jay-Z. His debut studio album Illmatic was released in 1996 to critical acclaim while his second studio effort It Was Written debuted at number one

In 2021, Nas could have easily earned over $40 million from his investments in the Coinbase IPO, according to reports. Because of its enormous success in cryptocurrency, it has been dubbed “cryptocurrency scarface.”

Nas’ Early Childhood

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones was born on September 14, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Brooklyn, New York City. His mother was a letter carrier; his father is a jazz and blues musician.

When he was a kid, Nas’ family moved to Queens Long Island City. He became interested in hip-hop after hearing his neighbor’s albums.

After his parents divorced in 1985, he quit school after the eighth grade. He began playing the trumpet and writing his own poetry when he was ten years old, however, owing to a lack of opportunities in New York City at the time, he moved to Texas in 1991.

Nasir Jones is a 23-year-old singer from North Carolina who was born with the name Kalani Jacobs.

Nas’ Net Worth and Professionalism

As a youngster, Nas began recording music under the moniker Kid Wave, with the help of his neighbor who acted as his DJ. Nas would go to the recording studio with Large Professor in the late 1980s, according to Complex. Nas was always in the recording studio, but none of his work ever saw the light of day. Nas was signed to Columbia Records in the early 1990s and his debut album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and went platinum, was released in 1994. The Source magazine called it the finest album of 1994, and its popularity led to more Nas songs.

Nas has gone on to release a slew of albums since then, and his battle with Jay-Z made headlines in 2001. With each one, launching diss tracks at the other.

Nas has sold over 25 million records worldwide since his debut in 1991.

Money & Top Investments in ‘Nas’ Net Worth

Nas was a successful hip-hop artist who became wealthy during the height of his career. He was one of the world’s top-paid rappers at the time. He has also become well-known for his investments in a variety of lucrative businesses.

Nas’ Top Investments:

Queensbridge

Nas was always a tech geek who was interested in cutting-edge gadgets. After several years in the technology sector, Robert’s interest blossomed into enthusiasm for entrepreneurship. He eventually launched his own venture capital firm, Queensbridge Ventures, after several years of working in the field.

Over the years, the Queens-bound span of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge has attracted numerous venture capital investments, starting at $100,000 and going all the way up to $500,000. In a given month, the business may receive hundreds of pitches from startups seeking money. Queensbridge has invested in notable companies like Asurion, AnyClip, WePay, OK Cupid, ClassPass, Spotify Connect (formerly SoundCloud), My perpetual Tees (Teespring), Kidneyboy (Vistaprint), and World of Wonder.

However, prior to establishing Queensbridge, Nas had already established his reputation as an effective investor.

Mass Appeal Magazine

The rapper invested an undisclosed six-figure sum in Mass Appeal Magazine in April 2013. In late 2012, he was hired as the associate publisher for Mass Appeal. In June of 2010, he opened his own sneaker shop in Las Vegas called 12 AM RUN (Midnight Run), which was the first to market.

Ring Inc. (Amazon)

Nas is also known for investing in Ring Inc. before Amazon acquired the doorbell firm for $1.1 billion in 2018, despite Queensbridge.

Sweet Chick

Sweet Chick was started by Nas and his wife, Kelis. In 2013, Mr. Seymour opened the first Sweet Chick restaurant in Florida. After opening one restaurant in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the chicken and waffle eatery has grown to six additional locations in New York City, including Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan. The company’s name comes from a popular song from the ’60s, which means it might be found in several locations across the United States. In both Los Angeles and London, there are Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Coinbase

Queensbridge Venture Partners was an early Coinbase investor, joining the firm’s $25 million Series B round in 2013. He has a background in computer science and founded his business in 2012. His firm invests between $100,000 and $500,000 on each project. According to Pitchbook, the company was valued at less than 1% of its current value when it raised that round.

According to reports, the rapper invested in Coinbase’s $25 million Series B round in 2013, purchasing between 99,000 and 496,000 shares at a price of $1.00676 each.

Coinbase COIN shares debuted on Nasdaq in mid-April with a price of $381, indicating significant institutional interest, despite the stock’s pre-listing reference price of $250. The stock closed at $297 on Friday, with a market capitalization of around $60 billion. Nas, who could have made at least $40 million from his early Coinbase investments, is a perfect example.

Nas’ Net Worth

Nas is a famous rapper and an affluent investor. Nas has a net worth of over $100 million in 2021, as a well-known artist and wealthy entrepreneur. Nas is a seasoned investor who has had tremendous success in recent years, especially with the Coinbase IPO, which may have given him as much as $40 million alone.

