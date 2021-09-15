Who is Ashley Benson Dating? Everything You Need To Know!

Across the years, Ashley Benson has been connected to some especially well-known faces; hence, when it proceeds to who she’s dating, the Pretty Little Liars alum sincerely loves to hold matters out of the common eye.

“I normally hold my relationships private,” she instructed Cosmopolitan U.K. in March 2021. “You for sure can’t help if you get photographed together. [But] it’s extra sacred that way.

Those non-public moments are for you and your partner, and I assume it’s exceptional now not to be over-exposed, and you can indeed defend your relationship if you’re no longer exploiting it.”

Fans comprehend that the actress and mannequin Cara Delevingne had been collectively for greater than two years earlier than calling it quit in May 2020.

Also read: Who is Paul Wesley Dating? Everything You Need to Know!

“This breakup is now not stunning to Ashely and Cara’s internal circle,” a supply advised Life & Style following the breakup news. “The factor is that no one desired it to be true. They have been awesome together, a dynamic duo, and anybody cherished having them throughout. That’s why this is so difficult.”

Who is Ashley Benson Dating?

Following her break up from the model, Ashley moved on with G-Eazy. They have been collectively for a few months — from May 2020 till February 2021 — earlier than information of their breakup went public.

While they didn’t remark on their relationship, the pair was frequently photographed in Los Angeles together. The rapper named Ashley, “a notably proficient person,” while chatting with Entertainment Tonight in October 2020.

“She’s a unique one,” G-Eazy gushed. “It simply blew me away that you can have such a hidden, exceptional Genius that the realm doesn’t get to see as frequently.”

Also read: Barry Season 3 Release Date, Cast, & Updates

As for why the pair finished up calling it quits, a supply advised Us Weekly in February 2021 that their breakup got here quickly. “Ashley and G-Eazy fell tough for every different fast. Everything moved very quickly, and they have been obsessed with every other.

Recently matters took a tough flip for the worse,” the insider said. “They had been arguing all the time, and it wasn’t precise for both of them. Ashley is the one who ended things.”

Ashley Benson Past Relationships

Ryan Good

Ryan is highly regarded as Justin Bieber’s stylist and a govt producer on the TV sequence Punk’d. Ashley and Ryan fell in love from 2011 to 2016 earlier than ultimately splitting for good.

Taylor Lautner

After Taylor was in love with Taylor Swift in 2015, it was once said that the Twilight cutie started into a connection with the Pretty Little Liars heroine.

However, different than a few photos, there’s now not a lot of data out there on their romance! It appears like they both stored matters on the down-low, or perhaps they have been simply buddies all along.

Chord Overstreet

Ashley dated the former Glee famous person temporarily returned in 2012. Between going out collectively and attending a couple of pink carpet occasions facet via side, they had been adorable, TBH. They have been virtually inseparable for two months earlier than going their separate ways.

Cara Delevingne

Rumors first began swirling that the two had been relationship after being noticed packing on the PDA returned in May 2018. After that, they rapidly grew to become couple dreams — continuously sharing the cutest photos on Instagram, gushing over every different and aiding every other’s work.

But followers have been left heartbroken when information hit the net that they had determined to go their different approaches on May 6, 2020.

Stay tuned with us for more news and updates!