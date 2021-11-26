NETGEAR Orbi Black Friday Deals & Cyber Monday Deals 2021

NETGEAR Orbi AC3000 Home WiFi System Overview

The Orbi is a WiFi system from Netgear. The “Orbi” can deploy one small router to provide internet and extends wifi with other larger signal-broadcasting nodes. The Orbi Home WiFi System includes a router and satellite to supercharge network coverage. The number of satellites needed for optimal coverage, however, will depend on how big your space is. There are three different types of satellites that cover different distances.

Wireless extenders can be a mixed bag, but this one is positioned to avoid wireless dead zones on your network. The tri-band technology also ensures that more devices can connect at the same time without causing data bottlenecks. Through the companion App you can monitor the network and set parental controls, as well as set up a guest network so others can connect while your home network remains secure.

Netgear is one of the largest networking companies in the world. The Orbi is likely their best wifi router, which also makes it one of the pricier options on the market. Waiting for the Netgear Orbi Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals to purchase an investment in this system may be wise. The size of your home and the number of people on your network will determine if you can get away with waiting or not.

