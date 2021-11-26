Nest Thermostat E Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021

How much will the Nest Thermostat E be on Black Friday 2021?

As this is a fairly new model from Nest, there is limited past price data available for us to make an analysis. That said, we have seen one discount of around 23% in the past, so we are expecting similar on Black Friday if Nest decides to discount this model. We have found a few Nest Thermostat deals and will be providing these soon.

Discover The New Nest Thermostat E This Black Friday & Cyber Monday

Nest’s original Learning Thermostat was highly popular, earning an Energy Star after studies found that it saves an average of 10-12% on heating bills and 15% on cooling bills. Now Nest has released the Thermostat E, a more budget-friendly option that features a new design. This article compares the Pros and Cons of using a Nest Thermostat E to help you decide if this is the thermostat for your home.

Worth Looking Out For Nest Thermostat E Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals?

The 3rd Gen and Thermostat E are functionally the same in terms of interactive features. The only major difference is that the 3rd Generation has a farsight camera while thermostat E does not; however, it does have cheaper materials that make up for it.

If you don’t mind the price, this new Nest Thermostat E could be the perfect Black Friday & Cyber Monday purchase. This thermostat is a new release and it’s unclear if we will see any future discounts for 2020. Keep checking back!

