The Resident Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Updates & More

The Resident Season 5 is coming soon! You can’t miss this season of the show that has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award and won two Emmy Awards. Watch the trailer here to get excited for what’s in store!

With ‘The Resident,’ Fox has been doing its part to keep medical series on life support. The popular series is set to return this fall for its fifth season, and fans who want to get back in the swing with the Chastain Memorial Hospital staff don’t have much longer to wait. For those seeking to get started, we’ve put up some pointers.

Here’s all you need to know about ‘The Resident’ season 5.

When Is Resident Season 5 Available? Where Can I Watch It?

On November 7, 2021, Fox has not announced whether or on what future seasons of The Resident it will air. The fifth season of ‘The Resident’ is expected to air on Fox late 2021. For people who want to stream, the program is now available on Hulu. The newest episodes are available to watch the day after they have aired. Viewers have options. Fox has renewed “The Resident” for Season 5. The announcement was made as part of Fox’s upfront presentation, which took place last week. “The Resident” will return in the fall, while “The Resident” will air in the spring next year. 20th Television is the show’s producer.

What Is The Resident?

It’s a medical drama set in an apartment building, as the name implies. That being said, there are certain things to look out for when it comes to this show. The show, which has been on the air for five years, follows the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital. These individuals encounter personal and professional difficulties while striving to ensure that their patients’ health is maintained. The program is not afraid to tackle real-life issues, as the Covid crisis was addressed in season 4.

Here is the plot for the season 5 premiere of ‘The Resident,’ which will be called ‘Da Da.’

The Resident Season 5 Showrunners, Crew, and Castmates Revealed

Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi directed the film 'The Resident.'

THE CAST OF THE FIVETH SEASON OF RESIDENT

The main character of ‘The Resident’ season 5 will be a brain surgeon and he or she will return to the core fast in the fifth season. Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Bruce Greenwood as Dr. Randolph Bell, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Emily VanCamp as Nicolette Nevin, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Dr. Austin, and Jane Leeves as Dr. AJ Austin are just a few of the cast members you’ll see in this upcoming drama Kit Voss, Morris Chestnut as Dr. Barrett Cain, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton and Anuja Joshi as Dr. Leela Devi. Mina Okafor will not be returning for season 5, following her exit in season 4. Geist will depart the show after Season 2, and he is set to star in Fox’s “Our Kind of People” as well. He’ll also be less common due to his participation in it.

The Resident Season 5 Trailer Is Here!

Fox has a premiere date for ‘The Resident’ season 5. The opening features a talking-head interview, which is enhanced with actual footage from the program. It’s going to be intense and emotional, with major stakes both within and outside of the hospital.

