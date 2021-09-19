Kenny Chesney’s Girlfriend: Who is Mary Nolan? Dating Life EXPLORED!

Kenny Chesney delighted followers at closing night’s 56th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards when he carried out on-stage with Kelsea Ballerini. The pair proved high-quality chemistry together, which has left enthusiasts, as soon as again, questioning Chesney’s love life.

The 53-year-old All I want To Know singer has had a chequered previous when it proceeds to romance; unhappily, his musical progress regularly hasn’t been interpreted into relationship progress.

Chesney’s most high-profile recent beau was once cast Renée Zellweger, who he wedded in May 2005, at a function on a Caribbean island. At the time, people had been amazed as they’d solely met 5 months previously.

Kenny Chesney And Renée Zellweger Marriage

Sadly, the total element got here crashing down simply a few months later when they introduced it used to be all over in September, and the marriage was once to be annulled. Zellweger started up many when she stated “fraud” as the cause for the divorce.

In a later discussion with Oprah Winfrey, Kenny said that the relationship finished because he “panicked.” He also alleged that his demanding schedule and ardor for track supposed he didn’t have much time for relationships.

ya'll. ya'll. remember when Kenny Chesney was married to Renee Zellweger, and she looked like this? #cmaawards2014 pic.twitter.com/aGJHieBJAL — Kristin Boehm (@turbotales) November 6, 2014

On his late partner, Chesney stated, “she’s a candy soul, no doubt about it; hence, I simply wasn’t prepared.”

Following their marriage, there have been rumors that Chesney would possibly be gay. However, each singer and Zellweger pushed aside these rumors. Renée later defined that the phrase “fraud” in their annulment file used to be genuinely felony language and did no more extended mirror on Kenny.

After the marriage, Chesney indulged in a sequence of relationships that didn’t quantity too much. These covered nurses and Miss Tennessee 2005 Amy Colley and ESPN broadcaster Jenn Brown, who made records when she grew to be the first woman correspondent for Inside The NFL.

Mary Nolan: Kenny Chesney’s Girlfriend

Thankfully, Chesney has been in a steady relationship considering that in 2012 with a mysterious female called Mary Nolan.

The couple has visited a few prize functions collectively, and she used to be noticed kissing him after he gained the Pinnacle Award in 2016.

Almost nothing is publicly recognized about Mary Nolan as the couple has stayed very secretive about their relationship, and she refrains from standing in the limelight. She doesn’t even appear to be characteristic on his Instagram feed.

The pair have now been together for several years. Hence, it looks as even though neither needs to speed into a marriage. We will have to pause and see if there are any wedding ceremony bells in the future.

