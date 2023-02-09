The Business Portfolio – How To Use And Distribute

Formulating a business portfolio isn’t always easy. You have to lay out the best possible content so that those viewing the portfolio have more chance of purchasing your services. Here are some top tips for putting together your portfolio and how to distribute it too.

Use Photo Books To Lay Out Your Portfolio

Photo books can make a good business portfolio because:

They are visually appealing and help to showcase the business’ products, services, and achievements in a professional and attractive manner.

They are portable and can be easily carried to meetings and presentations, making them an ideal tool for sales and marketing teams.

They allow for customization and personalization, allowing the business to highlight specific aspects of their work and showcase their brand’s personality.

They are long-lasting and can serve as a reference point for future business decisions, and can also be used to demonstrate the business’ growth and success to potential investors or clients.

They provide a tangible and memorable way to present the business to clients, which can help to build trust and establish a connection.

Overall, photo books can provide a unique and effective way to present a business’s portfolio and help to create a positive impression on potential clients and partners.

Only Put Your Best Work Forward

You only want to put your best possible work forward and into your photo books. If you don’t, you’re not giving yourself the best chances of success. Really take time to look through your best work and display it in a way that captivates your potential clients. You also need to make sure that you style each photo book towards an intended target. There’s nothing wrong with creating generic photo books and giving them out at conferences etc. but when you’re targeting specific customers you just need to cater the photo book towards them specifically.

It might mean that each photo book has different examples of work present because you’re completely collating it for a certain individual. You’ll want to include similar examples of work that you’ve done for customers in the same or a related field of work too. This isn’t something you want to rush. Take your time and get it right the first time around.

Tips For Business Portfolio Distribution

The best way to distribute a business portfolio depends on the target audience and the type of portfolio being created. Here are some common methods for distributing business portfolios:

Email – This is a quick and easy way to share a digital version of the portfolio with clients and potential partners.

Online platforms – Sharing the portfolio on professional networking sites such as LinkedIn, or creating a website dedicated to the portfolio can help to increase visibility and make it easily accessible to a wider audience.

In-person presentations – Bringing a physical copy of the portfolio to meetings and presentations can help to make a lasting impression and demonstrate professionalism.

Direct mail – Sending a physical copy of the portfolio directly to potential clients or investors can be an effective way to stand out and make a personal connection.

Trade shows and events – Participating in trade shows and events can provide an opportunity to network and showcase the portfolio to a targeted audience.

It’s important to consider the intended audience and their preferences when choosing the best method of distribution. A combination of different methods may also be effective in reaching a wider audience