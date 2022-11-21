Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies Aged 49: Jason David Frank Cause of Death

Jason David Frank was an American actor and martial arts expert who is most famous for his role in the American superhero television series, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. His manager, Justine Hunt, announced the news about Jason David Frank’s death on Sunday. Even though the death was confirmed, nothing more about the tragic event had been revealed by anyone associated with the late actor. As this information is still not made public, the exact date and cause of Jason’s death are still unknown. The only thing that was requested by his manager was time and privacy for Jason’s family and friends as they came to terms with the loss that his sudden demise has created. Jason David Frank was 49 years old.

Jason David Frank – Cause of Death

The news about the death of the original Power Rangers actor was announced by his manager Justine Hunt. Not much information about the date of the actor’s death and the cause that led to his death have been revealed by his associated still. The announcement about the death of the actor was made by his manager on Sunday. She also requested privacy for the family and his friends as they were going through a hard time. Jason was 49 years old when he passed away. We promise to update you with further information as soon as it is made available.

The news was also confirmed by one of his co-stars Walter Emanuel Jones, who played the role of Black Power Ranger in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers(MMPR). He shared the message through his Instagram account where he wrote that his heart was sad that his special family has lost yet another member. The original cast lost a member before when actor Thuy Trang, who portrayed the role of the Yellow Power Ranger in the series, passed away in a car accident in 2001. The actor was just 27 years old at the time of his death.

Jason David Frank became popular for the role of Tommy Oliver that he played on the television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Jason was the Green Ranger in the group of teenage superheroes who fought the villains to save the earth. Following the introduction of the character, it became a huge hit among the fans and was very well received. The character was so popular that he went on to become a pop icon. The original role of Frank was only intended for 14 episodes, but as the character became widely popular. Jason David Frank was brought back as the White Ranger and eventually became the leader of the team.

About Jason David Frank

The American actor and martial arts practitioner was born on September 4, 1973. He was born in Covina, California. The actor was born to Janice Frank and Ray Frank. His mother, Janice, had both Polish and Greek ancestry. Jason also had an elder brother named Eric Frank, who passed away in the year 2001. Jason was born a Christian, and he has said that it was only after the death of his brother that he started going to church. His interest of Frank towards martial arts started right from his childhood and he joined the Red Dragon Karate school at the age of four to start his training.

The actor got married to Shawna on May 8, 1994. The couple stayed together for around seven years after which they got divorced in 2001. They both had three children from their marriage and they are named Jacob, Hunter, and Skye. After his divorce from Shawna in 2001, Jason got married to Tammie, who is also a martial artist, in the year 2003. The couple has a kid together from their marriage and she is named Jenna Frank.

Jason David Frank – Career

Jason first appeared as Tommy Oliver, a.k.a. the Green Power Ranger, in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers in 1993. The program was the first entry of the Power Rangers, which then went on to become one of the most iconic pop culture figures. Following the wide popularity of his character, Jason also appeared in the movie, which was titled ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie.’ Jason also appeared in many other Power Rangers installments, like “Power Rangers Zeo’ in 1996 and “Power Rangers Turbo’ in 1997.

All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always. 💚 — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) November 20, 2022

Jason David Frank appeared in installments of Power Rangers like Power Rangers Wild Force, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, and also in Power Rangers Super Megaforce. Apart from the Power Rangers series, Jason has also made appearances in series like ‘Sweet Valey High,’ ‘Family Matters,’ and ‘Undresses.’

Not only in the field of acting, but Jason is also famous as a martial artist. He was an expert in different martial arts forms like Taekwondo, Shotokan, Judo, and many others too.

