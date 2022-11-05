Nicolas Cage’s Dracula Movie, ‘Renfield,’ Gets Release Date For 2023

Renfield is an upcoming American film exploring the genres of horror-comedy. Renfield streaming will be done in theatres on April 14, 2023. Chris McKay directs the movie and the film’s writer is Ryan Ridley. The movie is based on the famous Bram Stoker’s novel Renfield. The producers of the film are Chris McKay, Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst.

The production company involved with the movie is Skybound Entertainment. The original distributor is Universal Pictures. The country of origin is the United States with English as its official language.

About Renfield

The main cast members of the film include Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz, and Nicolas Cage. Renfield streaming will be done in theatres on April 14, 2023.

No online streaming platforms have yet been revealed that have bought the distribution rights of the film, but it is expected that it will be available to stream on some of the famous streaming platforms. The directors of the film will soon be revealing the names of the associated streaming partners of the movie.

Renfield Release Date

Renfield release date is April 14, 2023. The movie is set to be released in theatres all over the world. No associated online streaming platforms have yet surfaced so it is difficult to say what all online streaming platforms will be releasing the film.

The movie’s expected run length is still unknown but according to the speculations made it is hoped to be between one hour and twenty minutes to one hour and forty minutes. The filming was primarily done in English, but it will also be available to stream in some other dubbed versions.

What Will Renfield Plot Be About?

Renfield plot revolves around Dracula’s henchman who has helped him throughout the centuries with his plans but in this modern rebooted version of the original Bram Stoker’s 1897 Dracula novel. Count Dracula’s servant named will be seen fascinated by modern-day life in New Orleans.

He will fall in love with a woman named Rebecca Quincy, who happens to be a traffic police officer. The movie will be a blend of horror and comedy, where Count Dracula and Renfield will be seen taking the spotlight, Renfield being fed up with his master decides to team up with his potential love interest to kill his master.

The story will take place in the modern world and will try to display the non-perfect relationship between master and servant.

Where To Watch Movie Renfield?

The upcoming 2023 movie Renfield will be released in theatres on the date of its actual release. As of now, no information has been provided by the makers of the movie as to what all online streaming platforms will be releasing the film, but it is expected that soon after the movie’s official theatrical release is done it will be available to stream on various online streaming platforms and websites.

Renfield: Cast

Renfield cast members include the movie’s main characters which are:

• Nicholas Hoult (Who will be seen playing the role of Renfield)

• Nicolas Cage (Who will be seen playing the role of Count Dracula)

• Awkwafina (Who will be seen playing the role of Rebecca Quincy)

• Ben Schwartz (Who will be seen playing the role of Teddy Lobo)

• Adrian Martinez (Who will be seen playing the role of Chris Marcos)

• Shohreh Aghdashloo (Who will be seen playing the role of Ella)

• Bess Rous (Who will be seen playing the role of Caitlyn)

• James Moses Black (Who will be seen playing the role of Captain J. Browning)

• Caroline Williams (Who will be seen playing the role of Vanessa)

The other cast member that has been cast in an undisclosed role is Brandon Scott Jones.

The Talk On Social Media About Movie Renfield

Fans are excited about this upcoming Monster-based horror movie. The revealed cast looks quite interesting. According to the spoilers it has been stated that the movie will be bringing in a plot twist to the original story of Count Dracula and Renfield.

The potential storyline has created a buzz among the audience and fans are keeping high hopes for the movie. Fans are readily waiting for the trailer to be released so that they can get a better understanding of the movie’s plot and storyline.

It is hoped that the trailer will soon be released for the audience to watch. Universal Studio from their original Twitter handle @UniversalPics, recently made a Tweet reading, “And it begins… #Renfield” followed by an image of the movie’s filming location.

A few images from the movie’s filming set including the main cast members Nicholas Cage in his Dracula’s attire and Nicholas Hoult being smeared in blood has been circulating all over the internet.

What To Expect From Renfield?

It is expected that Nicholas Hoult will be seen beside Nicholas Cage, and the movie will be based on the famous Bram Stoker novel Dracula. However, there will be a few plot twists and changes made in the usual plot that the audience has seen and read over the centuries.

It is expected to be rebooted version of the classic Dracula tales with an exceptional cast the movie is expected to achieve some great heights. According to the sources, the movie will be centered around Dracula’s henchman and the devoted servant Renfield, who will be seen fascinated and moved by the modernized life in New Orleans.

After centuries of serving his master, even Renfield had become fed up with him. Thus, he will be seen trying to look for ways to break through the shackles of Count Dracula’s servant. Also, he will be seen developing a romantic relationship with a potential love interest who also happens to be a traffic police officer.

The movie will be trying to depict the master-servant relationship that Count Dracula and Renfield have had for centuries, but this time Renfield will no longer be the timid and dutiful servant that he has always been but will be seen trying to look for ways to kill his master.

Is Renfield Trailer Out?

Renfield trailer has not yet been released by the makers of the movie. It is expected to be soon released by the end of the year 2022 or during the early start of 2023.