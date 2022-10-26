Michael Kopsa Death, Gundam Voice Actor Dies at 66

The famous voice actor behind the iconic villain voice of Char Aznable in the English dub of ‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ passed away at the age of 66. The news about the demise of the voice artist/actor was confirmed by his wife Lucia Frangione. Lucia is an award-winning playwright and actress who is based in Vancouver, Canada. In her Twitter message which confirmed the death of Michael Kopsa, it was mentioned that the reason behind his death was a brain tumor.

Michael Kopsa Dies at 66

Her full post read, “The great Michael Kopsa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct. 23, 2022, of a brain tumor,” she wrote Tuesday. “He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician, and painter. Most importantly, he was a loving and richly present father.”

Michael Kopsa was a Canadian actor. Even though he started out his career as an actor, he was best known for the projects that he voiced. Michael Kopsa was born on January 22, 1956, in the city of Toronto, Canada. Michael was passionate about acting and wanted to make his passion workout for him. In order to do that Michael Kopsa decided to study acting.

To pursue his studies in acting, he chose the Circle in the Square Theater School in New York. Michael Kopsa studied at the school for four years until he completed his studies in the year 1984. After his studies in New York, Michael returned to Canada in order to complete his arts and science degree at the University of Toronto.

Michael Kopsa was a veteran of Canadian TV series and had been a part of many in his long career. The movie career of Michael Kopsa started with the 1985 release which was titled The Timing. The movie was directed by Eric Weinthal. The movie also had a world premiere at the Montreal World Film Festival. The film career of Michael Kopsa also includes films like Thirty-Two Short Films About Glenn Gould which was released in 1999. The movie was a biographical anthology film about the pianist Glenn Gould. He was also a part of the 1996 movie Hard Core Logo which was directed by Bruce McDonald. He has also appeared in the Fantastic Four movie.

Michael Kopsa was a part of many TV series whose production was based in Canada. He played many roles across different series like the T and T, which was a Canadian TV series that was in production from 1987 to 1990. The series cast included actors like Mr. T. Tropical Heat is another series in which Michael Kopsa appeared. He was also a regular cast in a teen soap which was titled Falcon Beach. The filming of the series took place in Winniepeg.

Michael Kopsa is also known for numerous TV credits which were filmed in Vancouver or Toronto. He was a known and popular figure among the viewers and crew of Canada. Some of the notable works that Michael Kops appeared in include Fringe, The Net, Dead Zone, and The Sentinel. Kopsa is also recognized for his appearance on Stargate SG-1, where he was portrayed as General Kerrigan, and also his appearance on The X-Files where he appeared as Rick Culver.

Micheal Kopse was also a familiar face and closely associated with Hallmark Movies. They are a part of Hallmark media which was earlier known as Crown Holding Media. They are an American media production company with its corporate headquarters in Studio City, California. They include different networks like Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and so on. Being closely associated with them, Micheal was spotted in many of their movies like Valentine in Vineyard, Marrying Father Christmas, Love in Winterland and It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas.

Must Read Matt Ryan Net Worth- How Rich Is The Quarterback Player?

The Hallmark network remembered Micheak Kopsa on this day by posting a message about him on their official Instagram account. The message said “A friend and colleague to many, today we honor the legacy of Michael Kopska. Always in our hearts”

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Michael Kopsa. A joy to work with every time, but always a delight to see this severe-looking character guy let his bumbling loveable side loose every week in #lps. Happy times in bluer skies my friend. #rip pic.twitter.com/a7IfAxq4BE — Peter New (@ActorPeterNew) October 25, 2022

Michael did not limit himself to acting and took up many different roles like voice acting, musician, and even painting but what brought him the most fame and popularity was the works that he did in voice acting. Michael is most recognized for the iconic voice of the villain Char Aznable in the English dub for Mobile Suit Gundam. Mobile Suit Gundam is an anime television series that was animated and produced by Nippon Sunrise which is a Japanese animation studio that was founded in 1972. The association of Michael Kopsa with Mobile Suit Gothan started as early as 1979 and he was associated with the character in different installments of the franchise around 2007.

He has also worked as the voice actor for projects like The Galaxy Angel anime series, Ninjago, Alien Racers, and Princess Castle.