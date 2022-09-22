Lisa Deanna Rinna is an utterly exquisite American actress, television personality, and vociferous author who was born on July 11, 1963. As a prudent actress and television personality, she has garnered a tremendous number of fans across the globe by her fervent, suave personality. Linna is a wizard in the entertainment industry, and people across the globe have been great fans of her charming and astonishing wizardry.

Lisa Rinna Net Worth

This feisty and suave, astounding actress has been in the entertainment industry for quite a long time and her estimated net worth is $10 million. With her irrefutable talents and zestful personality, she has garnered and achieved massive recognition and fame among her contemporaries. Her television appearances on several shows gave her the reputation that she holds.

Name Lisa Rinna Net Worth $10 million Age 59 years old Date Of Birth July 11, 1963 Gender Female Profession Actress, Author, and Television Personality

Lisa Rinna Biography

The fervent and utterly beautiful Lisa Deanna Rinna was born on July 11, 1963 in Newport Beach, California US. Rinna is now at her old age and she is now in her 60s. She is best and popularly known for her career milestones named The Real Housewives of, Beverly Hills, Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place. Harry Hamlin is her beloved husband and they both share two children. Her parents were Lois and Frank Rinna and she is of mixed descent of Italian, Portuguese, and English.

Lisa Rinna Early Life

One of the stupendous actresses of the late 1985 Lisa Rinna the feisty actress and utterly wonderful TV personality born on July 11, 1963. Born in Newport Beach, California she was the beloved and cute daughter of Lois and Frank Rinna. Most of her childhood days were spent in Oregon at Medford as her family migrated there for some job-related reasons. In 1981, before pursuing her acting career she graduated from Medford Senior High School. After completing her academic career she soon moved to San Francisco, California to achieve her dream and she pursued her modeling career. Her debut work in the field of modeling was by appearing in several commercials. She once said vehemently to the Los Angeles Times that “ I think I got my SAG card doing Mervyn’s commercial”.

Lisa Rinna Career

At present, Rinna is now in her 60s and she commenced her career at the age of 21 when she appeared in the music video entitled “Naughty’ by John Parr. Following this single music video, Rinna got the opportunity to appear in several episodes of ‘The Hogan Family. She portrayed the character of Jason Bateman’s girlfriend.

After these debut performances later in 1992, Rinna garnered national recognition and affection when she happened to originate the character of Billie Reed on NBC’s Days of our Lives. This was a cornerstone in her career and she acquired wide recognition and fame.

Next greatest project in her career was the portrayal of Taylor McBride in ‘Melrose Place’ by Aaron Spelling. Other than this her crime dramas are famous because of her acting skills and also she starred opposite her husband Harry Hamlin. The crime dramas were ‘Veronica Mars’ and ‘Lifetime’. This Lifetime was indeed a television film which was based on the story about her husband’s sex addiction and alcholism.

Apart from this her prior lifetime film was ‘Another Woman’s Husband’ and this was a widely accepted and highly acclaimed lifetime film in 1999.

This gorgeous, dynamic and majestic lead lady of the early 90s industry has swooped into the lives of her fans within a snap of fingers. One of her much-accepted comedy movies was Good Advice in 2001. She played the role of Veronica Simpson alongside the charming Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards.

Moreover, Rinna got the chance to guest star in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush. Other than this Rinna portrayed several guest roles in C S I, The Hotwives of Las Vegas, The Guest Book, Awkward and This Close.

Besides her acting career her television hosting is worth mentioning in her career statistics. Rinna luckily happened to be the host of Soap Talk that aired on the Soapnet. This was indeed a massive cornerstone in her television career as she managed to garner four Emmy Award nominations. With her fervent beauty and her irrefutable eloquence Rinna replaced Joan Rivers the host of TV guide Network’s and became the guest hosting in Live with Regis and Kelly.

After these programmes later in 2008 Rinna and her husband struck a deal to create a television series mainly focusing on their family life and the series was named ‘Harry Loves Lisa’. This news was reported by TV Guide in 2008 and this series premiered on TV Land.

Her modelling career was quite the thing when her nude photoshoot in order to pay tribute to her role in Melrose place as Melrose mom, since she was six months pregnant. Also by endorsing an adult diapers brand Rinna once told Bravo TV that “That depends job saved our bacon. I got paid more money to do that than I got paid to do anything ever in my life”.

Lisa Rinna Personal Life

Rinna has given her statement about her having plastic surgery and moreover for having botox silicone Juvederm injections.

Rinna was enamored by the charming beauty of Harry Hamlin, and when the feelings were mutual they decided to tie the knot on March 29, 1997. Their courtship later resulted in two daughters named Delilah Belle who was born on June 10, 1998, and Amelia Gray born on June 13, 2001. She is also a caring stepmother to Dimitri Alexander, who was the son of Hamlin and Ursula Andress.

A celebrity photography agency charged a case of copyright infringement when Rinna posted eight photographs on her Instagram account. Being a celebrity has its perks, and since her account has almost 3 million followers, the photographs went viral and she was forced to pay $1.2 million for the damage. Moreover, once Rinna said about her mother that Lois, her beloved mother, was a part of The Real Housewives and she even featured in it but died after suffering from a stroke.

Lisa Rinna Awards and Honours