The end of the season of the popular TV series “The Boys” is beyond the horizon as it closes the last stop. The final season ends with some heartbreaking psychological bits which pile up to give us a collection of violent explosive scenes and plots with both satisfied and unsatisfied feuds. This American superhero series is developed by Eric Kripke and streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

As the season reaches its final showdown, fans are waiting anxiously for the arrival of the final episode of Season 3.

The first season was streamed in July 2019, while the second season came out in September 2020.

The third season is out after the affairs that took place in season 2, where the boys work in Victoria Neuman’s Bureau of Superhero Affairs.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Trailer

The earlier episode that aired last week provided several threatening stories with Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie’s attempt to chase Soldier Boy’s old Payback colleague, Mindstorm. And on Wednesday, the official Twitter page of the Amazon Prime Video original series released a teaser trailer for the eighth episode, which is also the final episode for the whole superhero season, The Boys.

The post went, “Scorched earth. Shock and awe. Blood and bone. #TheBoysFinale”. The trailer was 27 seconds long and starts with a scary clip that showcases the silent killer, Black Noir, Nathan Mitchell, sharpening a weapon. The Homelander, Antony Starr, who ends the scene, tells him that his attempts are in vain, as they will not be able to cause any harm to Soldier Boy, Jensen Ackles.

The trailer ends by giving a glimpse of the first superhero and the avenger, William Billy Butcher, and Karl Urban, as they are getting ready for the final, inevitable showdown.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Cast

As the season is coming to an end with the final episode that will be released soon, here is the cast included in the eighth episode. Karl Urban as Billy Butcher; Antony Starr as Homelander, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko; Nate Mitchell as Black Noir, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk; Erin Moriarty as Annie/Starlight, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman, Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar, and Tomer Kapon as Frenchie.

All these are returning cast members, and other than these familiar faces, the third season is crowded with a group of new faces. Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, Sean Patrick Flanery (Dexter) as Gunpowder, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Blue Hawk, Miles Gaston Villanueva (Nancy Drew) as Supersonic, and Kristin Booth (Orphan Black) as Tessa and Jack Doolan (Marcella) as Tommy.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date

The first three episodes of the season were released on June 3rd, and all the rest were streamed on a weekly basis only on Amazon Prime Videos. And as per reports, the much anticipated final showdown in the final episode of this season will be out today.

In March 2022, Amazon Prime Video established that the series will have another season, which will be the fourth season of the American superhero series, The Boys. Furthermore, Karl Urban has even guaranteed that the filming of the next season is expected to begin by August 2022 and will continue through the end of the year

