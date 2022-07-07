The upcoming horror series The Longest Night on Netflix now has a release date of July 8, 2020, and its first teaser video is courtesy of the streaming giant. I am sure a lot of you are waiting for some new good content to stream. In the new six-episode crime thriller series, which is set in a mental hospital, the main goal of Christmas Eve is to free a known serial killer.

The Longest Night Release Date

As with Netflix programs, all episodes are expected to be released on the same day. La casa de papel, also known as Money Heist, a well-known Spanish-language drama, had been on for five seasons before the new series debuted on the streaming service.

Oscar Pedraza is the film’s director, working from a script by Xosé Moraisa and Victoriano Sierra Ferreiro. Hugo will be portrayed in the series by Alberto Ammann, Richi by Fran Berenguer, Javi by David Solans, Lennon by José Luis Garca Pérez, Simón Lago by Luis Callejo, and Laura by Maria Caballero.

The six-part series, which takes place in the psychiatric jail Monte Baruca, also follows a group of people who have no connection to the outside world because they live on a distant planet and has as its primary objective the capture of Simon Lago, a serial killer.

The Longest Night Trailer

A man is shown menacingly peering at a clock at the start of the teaser. The initial text is one night, then a countdown for the characters that begins at eight hours.

Interspersed between additional text cards, The Longest Night teaser gives brief glimpses of the recurrent characters from the program while they are imprisoned inside the prison with no power and no obvious ways of release.

The action-packed trailer abruptly switches to four new views that are all simultaneously shown on the screen: two speeding police cars with their emergency lights on; individuals fighting while they are on fire; an individual being violently beaten; and an individual being carried away while screaming.”It’s going to be a long night, Hugo,” the serial killer Callejo utters as Hugo walks away in the cell, where he is once more depicted.

The trailer seems quite interesting, compelling people to watch the series.

The spy thriller The Gray Man from Anthony and Joe Russo and the live-action sci-fi/horror series Resident Evil are two other action/thriller Netflix shows that debut in the same month as The Longest Night.

The Longest Night Cast

Before The Longest Night, some of the cast members appeared in past Netflix originals. Amman’s role as Pancho Herrera in the two three-season television series Narcos and Narcos: Mexico, which ran from 2015 to 2017 and from 2018 to 2021, respectively, may be recognized by viewers.

While Callejo may be seen in the streamer’s original film Below Zero, which will be released in 2021, José Luis Garca Pérez can be seen in the more current series In From the Cold, which was launched early this year, where he plays Felipe Calero.

The supporting cast consists of Roberto Lamo, Barbara Goenaga, Luca Dez, Huichi Chiu, Laia Manzanares, Cecilia Freire, Zoe Arnao, and Daniel Albaladejo.

