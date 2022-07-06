It’s nearly time to fall under the Sanderson sisters’ spell indeed with the appearance of Hocus Pocus 2 very soon! The darling 1993 Halloween film is a must-watch each creepy season and gives joy to individuals, everything being equal. The makers of the Hocus Pocus 2 have discovered the release date of this much-awaited sequel and it is now ensured that the film will have a directed-to-OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th September 2022.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More

The Sanderson sisters have been an occasional staple for a really long time. On the off chance that you can accept it, the film really didn’t get extraordinary audits by pundits and didn’t do well in the movies. However, the crowd was in the end caught enthralled by the story. Presently you can’t envision Halloween without Hocus Pocus!

The principal movie’s chief, Kenny Ortega, won’t be behind the cameras for the spin-off. That obligation has tumbled to chief Anne Fletcher. Jen D’Angelo composed the content, with Lynn Harris filling in as maker.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast

The upright news for fans is that the new film will see the movie star of the original reunite – this is a correct sequel, rather than a remake or reboot. In October 2020, Bette Midler told Fox 5, New York, “They want to make a movie, they’ve asked us if we were attracted and of course, all of us said yes.”

She added: “I’m game, I’m totally game.” In May 2021, it was indeed ensured that we would see Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reappearance as the three Sanderson sisters!

Meanwhile, it’s been publicized that another star of the original, Doug Jones, is also returning to reprise the character of Billy Butcherson, alongside an exhilarating list of new cast members.

Those newcomers entail Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, and Veep pair Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, as well as Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the Witch) and Nina Kitchen.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot

The sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic takes a more female-driven method, with three young women inadvertently bringing the three witches back to modern-day Salem after lighting the Black Flame Candle. After realizing their blunder, the trio must stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the whole town and jeopardizing their friends.

Hocus Pocus 2 Trailer And Latest Updates

Thankfully, there is! Courtesy of Disney+, the official trailer for the film’s second installment sees a new group of teenagers mistakenly light the black flame candle which directs our three favorite witches back from the dead. At the end of the one-minute clip, the sisters can be seen screeching as they come back to life. Snooping? Check out the trailer online.

Where To Watch Hocus Pocus 2?

Hocus Pocus 2 will soon be back on our screens in the new sequel, which will land on Disney Plus later this year.