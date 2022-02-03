How to Buy a Luxury Car You Think You Can’t Afford

The global luxury car market has been experiencing steady growth due to rising demand. Its market size is expected to hit $733.2 billion by 2026. Most people dream of owning a luxury car but shy away because of the high costs. But there are tricks you can use to buy a luxury vehicle you think you can’t afford. Here’s what you should do.

Choose a Car You Can Afford

If you want to own a new car that’s a bit expensive, ensure that you can afford it. Set a budget for all car-related expenses to determine whether you have the money to buy a luxury vehicle. You need to have enough money to pay for maintenance, repairs, fuel, insurance, and other expenses. If the luxury car is too costly for you, stick with the affordable options.

Pay Cash If You Can

Buying a car with cash is better because you don’t have to pay any interest. So, if you have the means, save and pay for your luxury car in cash. You can delay the purchase until you have saved enough money. Use the time to compare options by different dealers to get value for your money.

Get Prequalified

If you can’t afford to pay cash, consider financing. Banks and car dealerships usually offer auto loans for cars. But before approaching a dealership, ensure you have auto loan prequalification from your bank or financier. This gives you the upper hand, enabling you to get a loan with better terms. If you get financing, ensure the loan term isn’t more than four years to minimize the interest you’ll pay.

Buy Used Cars

In the US, a used car costs more than $28,000, while a new vehicle sells for more than $45,000. The same applies to luxury models. Used luxury vehicles cost less than new vehicles and are a better option if you don’t have a big budget. New cars, especially luxury ones, have the highest level of depreciation, so avoid them if you can.

Avoid Leasing

While leasing may look like an affordable way to own a luxury car, it’s not beneficial for the buyer. Once your leasing term is over, the dealership can sell the vehicle as a used car at a profit. That way, the manufacturer benefits from the leasing contract. You should weigh all the car ownership options and choose one that benefits you.

Buy a Car That You Like

Luxury vehicles are expensive. If you have to spend a lot of money to buy a luxury car, purchase one that works for you. Research your options before walking into a dealership to shorten the buying process. Also, be sure to choose a vehicle that aligns with your needs and lifestyle.

Purchasing a luxury car is a huge investment, so you need to ensure you get bang for the buck. Stick to these tips to get the best deal and buy a car that seems out of reach.

