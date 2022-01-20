Do Australians Love Gaming?

According to new research, Australians increasingly prefer to play video games at home over nearly anything else.

Seventeen million Australians play video games, with 92 percent of homes owning a gaming device such as a Nintendo Switch or a PlayStation, with the typical gamer playing for 83 minutes each day.

According to a recent study from Bond University’s Digital Australia report, which tracks Australian gameplay and attempts to understand the elements that drive it, this is the case.

According to the report, the average gamer is over 35 years old, and 75% of them play games socially with their friends. Parents are also playing games with their children more to create relationships and bond with them, with 80 percent of those polled believe that gaming is beneficial to mental health.

However, compared to last year’s statistics, average gameplay has reduced by one minute, implying that more Australians have taken up gaming in the previous year, spending less time learning the ropes and pushing down average playtime.

Female gamers are also on the upswing, with women accounting for 46% of all players. This is an increase over 2005 when just 38% of gamers identified as female. 1% of gamers identify as non-binary.

Working adults make up the great majority of gamers; however, younger people are more interested in gaming as a population. The most enthusiastic players are aged 15 to 24, with 86 percent playing a video game.

However, when people become older, this trend continues, with 61 percent of 45-54-year-olds also playing video games. Surprisingly, just 32% of 75-84-year-olds play video games, while 40% of 85-94-year-olds use the sticks.

The most important takeaway from the survey of 3,152 Australians is that gaming has grown in popularity considerably in the last 12 months. Gaming will be ranked in the top three household activities for the first time in 2021, ahead of reading books, listening to the radio, spending time on social media, listening to music, and watching free-to-air television.

The Most-played video games in Australia

Various video games are popular in many circles in Australia, whether they are purchased and installed on devices or downloaded from the internet. There are different genres of games favorable in Australia and if it is casino you are looking for, you can check this guide to Australian casinos, but for other genres liked by Australians, we’ve compiled a great list here.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action-themed role-playing video game that has exploded in popularity in Australia and worldwide. In Australia alone, the game sold over 424,000 copies. CD Projekt, a Polish video game developer, publisher, and distributor, produced and published this game, which was released in September 2020.

The story takes place in Night City, a cyberpunk open world where everyone is obsessed with power, beauty, and bodily alteration. You play as V, a mercenary and criminal with cybernetic upgrades. He’s on the hunt for a one-of-a-kind implant that will grant him immortality, and you’ll be helping him make a name for himself on the streets of the Night City. The greatest aspect is that players may change V’s voice, face, hairdo, clothes, backdrop, and body type and make other changes to fit their tastes.

Baldur’s Gate III

Another popular role-playing video game among Australian gamers in 2021 is Baldur’s Gate III. It is the third main chapter in the Baldur’s Gate series, and it was created and released by Larian Studios, a Belgian video game developer and publisher. The game is set in the Forgotten Realms, and you must assemble your party to avoid capture and combat the Mind Flayers. In this epic sequel, players will embark on a journey of friendship, betrayal, sacrifice, and the allure of unimaginable power. Baldur’s Gate is, however, still in early access, and the entire game has yet to be released. Regardless, it became a best-selling game in its early release and has since become a fan favorite in Australia.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG)

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is a multiplayer online battle royale video game that has gotten much attention from gamers worldwide. PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of the South Korean video game firm Krafton Inc., created and distributed the game.

PUBG is a first-person shooter in which dozens to hundreds of people compete in a last-man-standing battle royale. You can play as a solitary player, as part of a pair, or as part of a small group of up to four other people. When the game begins, all participants will jump out of a plane with nothing but their personalized attire. Once you’ve landed, you’ll need to look through buildings, ghost towns, and other locations for guns, armor, transport, and other items. The match is won by the remaining individual or team that manages to stay alive while the rest die.

Minecraft

In 2021, another video game that is quite popular among Australian players is Minecraft. Minecraft is a sandbox video game developed and distributed by Mohanj Studios, a Stockholm-based video game company. It was initially launched in 2009 and has since received several upgrades. Minecraft is undoubtedly the best-selling video game of all time, with over 200 million copies sold and 126 million monthly active users as of 2020.

Players explore a randomly generated 3D landscape populated with 3D rough objects called blocks representing various elements such as water, soil, stones, lava, and tree trunks in this game. Picking up and arranging these blocks is part of the game.

For information and news follow our website Alpha News Call.