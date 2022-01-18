Madelyn Cline Net Worth: Height, Age, Bio, Wiki, Family & Career

Madelyn Cline [full name – Madelyn Renee Cline (born December 21, 1997)] is an American actress and model. Madelyn Cline is best recognized for her role in the Netflix drama series Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron. Knives Out 2 (set for release in 2022) and Once Upon a Time in Staten Island (set for release in 2021) are two of the upcoming films.

Wiki & Biography of Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline was born and raised in South Carolina on December 21, 1997. Madelyn is an American actress and model best known for her portrayal of Sarah Cameron in the Netflix drama series Outer Banks.

Madelyn Cline is a well-known author. Mark Cline is her father’s name, and Pam Cline is her mother’s name. Her mother was a real estate agent and her father was an engineer. Early on, Cline worked on television commercials in New York City for companies like Sunny D and T-Mobile.

After graduating from Charleston Day School, she went on to Coastal Carolina University. Cline, on the other hand, dropped out in 2017 to pursue her acting profession full-time.

Her favorite interests are photography, drawing, road trips, hiking, horseback riding, and wakeboarding. In an interview with Women’s Health, Cline said that she struggled with an eating disorder as a teenager, which led to mental health problems. Chase Stokes, who has made his romance public on Instagram, is dating Cline. Cline’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Madelyn Cline is a well-known author. Age, height, and body measurements

Madelyn Cline is a well-known musician. A 23-year-old woman (in 2021). Maddie is her nickname, and her full name is Madelyn Renee Cline. She’s a fantastic actress. Madelyn Cline is a 5’6″ tall actress (1.68 m) Madelyn is 58 kilograms in weight (130lbs).

Madelyn Cline’s body information Inches: 34-28-36 (about) Her eyes are brown, and her hair is light brown.

[Social] Profile of Madelyn Cline

She is an active Instagram user, as of DECEMBER 10, 2017. Maddie is her Instagram handle, and her username is @madelyncline.

Her Instagram account has 120 posts and 1,475 followers, with a total of 9.9 million followers. Her Instagram account has been verified. Madelyn Cline’s Facebook page. In June of 2008, she joined Facebook.

Madelyn Cline’s Twitter handle is @madelyncline, and her full name is Madelyn Cline. She started using Twitter in August of this year and now has 963 followers and 357.5K.

Madelyn Cline often updates her social media sites with photos and videos.

Madelyn Cline is a well-known author. Estimated Net Worth

Let’s have a look at Madelyn Cline, a well-known actress. You may learn about her net worth, salary, and income, as well as a lot more, in the sections below. Let’s take a look at Madelyn’s net worth in 2021.

There was no definitive information available about actress Madelyn Worth. According to numerous magazine blogs and social media sites, Madelyn Cline has a net worth of $1- $5 million dollars [roughly].