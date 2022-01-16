Hightown Season 3 Release Date: Cancelled or Renewed By Starz?

This hard-hitting crime series Hightown, starring Jackie Quinones, a National Marine Fisheries Service agent, follows her when she finds the corpse of a murdered lady in a dumpster in her neighborhood.

Following the shocking finding, a chain of events unfolds, leading to Jackie’s recovery. Alan Saintille and Ray Abruzzo’s murder investigation reveals the organized crime and drug problem in the area.

First airing on May 17, 2020, the program is the brainchild of Rebecca Cutter. The emotional drama was well-received by critics, who lauded Monica Raymund’s (Jackie) outstanding performance and the story’s compelling plot.

Fans of the gritty drama debate the show’s third season after two successful seasons. As a result, here’s all the information you need!

Hightown Season 3 Release Date

It is safe to say that Jackie’s narrative will not be finished in the Starz TV crime thriller Hightown, which aired on May 17. Even before the season 1 finale aired on July 12, Starz has scheduled a show’s second season for June 2020.

On October 17, 2021, a popular criminal drama premiered its second season. There will be a new episode beginning at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the same day and hour as the debut every week.

According to the press release announcing its arrival, season 2 will include 10 episodes, two more than the previous season.

Season 3 of Hulu’s Hightown has yet to be confirmed for release. The fate of Hightown’s third season is still up in the air. Fans of Hightown might anticipate a 2022 release date if production starts as soon as possible.

Hightown Season 3 Plot

During Jackie’s second season, she and her new partner Leslie work to revenge Junior’s killing and make a name for themselves in the law enforcement community as a whole. In the face of the Great White, her attempts to re-establish normality are put in jeopardy.

Meanwhile, Ray makes every effort to return to the ranks of the Jedi despite the setbacks he has encountered. Suddenly, Daisy and Jorge’s lives take an unexpected turn.

Charmaine is detained after the second round. Frankie is arrested when the investigating team discovers the remains buried under the ground.

If the show is renewed for a third season, we may anticipate it to focus on the fallout from the events of season two. A fresh approach to Frankie’s drug business may be necessary to light Jorge’s death and Jackie and Alan’s attempts to clean up the area.

The odds are against Jackie and Alan giving it their best, though. Ray’s life may be revealed in the next third season. As Frankie continues to pose a danger to him and Renee, things might get interesting.