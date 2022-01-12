5 Ways to Increase Your Home Security While on Vacation

While travel was put on hold for many people, the opportunities to travel are opening up again, and that means it’s time to pack your bags. Among the excitement of getting out into the world, there is one task that can be easily overlooked, but shouldn’t be forgotten — getting your home vacation-ready. Packing a suitcase might be something to leave to the last minute, but getting your home prepared for your extended absence is something that you’ll want to think about in advance. With a few actions before you leave — to keep the inside and outside of your home in check — you’ll be on your way to achieving peace of mind about your home, whether you are gone for a few days, a week, or a month.

Power check

Getting your home ready for a big trip is about securing your home and also cutting down on unexpected costs while you are away. One of the easiest pre-departure actions to take is getting your electronics and power sources in check. Even if they aren’t turned on, electronics will draw power and that can not only create a hazard if there is a power surge, it can also lead to money down the drain in electricity bills. As you get ready for your departure you can unplug large appliances, or even consider putting them in storage. While you don’t need to turn off your refrigerator and freezer and empty their contents, you can help prevent spoilage if there is a power outage. Clean everything out as best you can of perishable goods and the same goes for cupboards — right before a big trip is not the time to stock up on food, but rather to try and pare down what you have.

Deep clean

You might think, why should I clean my house if I won’t be there? There are a few reasons why cleaning your home before a big trip is a good idea. You can avoid a situation where you might have an infestation of bugs or food spoiling in an unexpected power outage. Cleaning your home before you leave also means that you will come home to a clean space and that can bring a welcome sense of calm, especially after a long trip.

Garden goals

Do you know how you can tell that your neighbors are on vacation? When their yard starts to look overrun. While this is a common situation, it is one that is definitely avoidable, and it’s in your best interest to make sure this doesn’t happen to you. An unruly yard is a signal to thieves that you aren’t home, and it can also lead to problems if there’s a storm that might pull down branches or lead to flooding. If you don’t have time to tend to your garden yourself, even hiring someone for half a day of work can make a difference. Weeding, checking tree health, and even considering an irrigation system for plants are all tasks before an extended trip away from home.

Safe and sound

If you’ve been considering an alarm system for your home, now is the time to get serious about it. While there are preventative measures to take to decrease the chances of your home being a target for thieves, with an alarm system you can take that security to the next level. The choice of getting an alarm system will depend on a lot of factors, like the size of your home and the safety of your neighborhood. You can also consider a fire-proof safe to secure your valuables like jewelry or important documents. Securing your home could even be as easy as making a phone call to your home owner’s insurance agent to update your home owner’s insurance policy for the true cost of your home. You’ll want to give them an accurate assessment of the cost of all the goods in your home and change your policy accordingly, especially considering policies for natural disasters depending on where you live. That way, if anything goes awry, your policy can cover the cost of replacing items or making repairs on your home.

Timing is everything

With the wide array of smart home devices on the market, it’s now possible to control your home’s lighting and temperature from afar using your phone. Like a home alarm system, if you’ve been considering the advantages of a smart home device, planning for an extended time away is a great opportunity to get this kind of system installed in your home. With a smart home system, you can turn on your indoor and outdoor lights, irrigation system, even your TV, while you are gone, to create that appearance that you are at home. This will not only benefit your garden, but it will also keep your home safe. If you don’t have someone to check on your house while you are away, putting a hold on your newspapers and mail can also eliminate a big red flag for thieves.

Getting back to traveling can be exciting if you take the time to plan. To be sure that you have a smooth transition when you return home, you’ll want to take some steps to prepare for your extended time away.

