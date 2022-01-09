Only Murders in The Building Season 2: Possible Release Date of This Series!

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a real-crime podcast-inspired comedic series that employs some deft narrative techniques. Mabel, the enigmatic young lady who appears in the film’s opening scenes, is introduced as an intriguing foil to the otherwise stereotypical characters.

It’s up to three true-crime fans to investigate a gruesome murder that has taken place in the Arconia building, which is riddled with mysteries.

First aired in 2021, the series has garnered an excellent response from reviewers who have commended the show’s intelligent narrative and engaging comedy.

It is hinted at in the very first episode that the first season would conclude with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger. We can expect other tales with our favorite crazy and chaotic trio towards the conclusion of season one.

If you’re anxious to learn more about a potential sequel, look no further! Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building” has all you need to know!

Only Murders in The Building Season 2 Release Date: Renewed Or Canceled?

Only Murders In The Building has no set release date at this time. However, shooting will begin at the beginning of December 2021 and continue until the end of the year.

It premiered on Hulu in the US on August 31st, 2021, and Disney Plus in Great Britain on the following day. Perhaps 2022 will see a similar release date since the closing episode mentioned: “something coming this autumn.”

Well, looks like we'll be dealing with this trio for another season. I'm sure MOST of you are thrilled! #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NlXhOYvkOB — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 14, 2021

Only Murders in The Building Season 2 Cast

This show wouldn’t be complete without Steve Martin (who portrays Charles-Haden Savage), Martin Short (who plays Oliver Putnam), and Selena Gomez, who all play key roles (Mabel Mora).

Tina Fey, who plays Cinda Canning, the podcaster interested in the three who want to be investigators, is also expected to return.

Must check: Grown Ups 3: Will We Ever Get To See Grown Ups 3?

Sting, who also happens to be a resident of the complex, is just one of many celebrities that may show there in the future. We can’t wait to see who shows up.

Only Murders in The Building Season 2 Plot

‘Only Murders in the Building’ first season is centered on investigating Tim Kono’s murder by Charles, Mabel, and Oliver. Mabel’s childhood pal Tim is revealed to be Tim.

Over time, a true-crime podcast featuring the trio’s findings grows popular. Jan, Charles’ fiancée, and Tim’s ex-girlfriend murdered him in the season-ending episode.

In the end, Jan is taken into custody on suspicion of Tim’s murder. Amid their celebration, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel become sucked into a new murder case.

Also read: His Dark Materials Season 3 Release Date: Is This Series Cancelled or Renewed?

Once Bunny’s killers have been apprehended, Season 2 will probably begin-up just where Season 1 left off. The three will return for a second season to find the true murderer and cleanse their names of any wrongdoing.

The Arconia’s mysteries might be unearthed as a result of the investigation. Cinda Canning’s new podcast, “Only Murderers in the Building,” is expected to cover the probe in the forthcoming season.