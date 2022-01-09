Julia Fox dating History! Has Julia Fox been married before?

After being caught out on a date with Kanye West in January of 2022, Italian-American actress Julia Fox made news throughout the world.

Kim Kardashian-house West’s is directly over the street, and now many admirers are asking whether she has ever been married or if she’s ever had a boyfriend.

Julia Fox dating History: Is Julia Fox dating Kanye West?

Several ladies have been photographed with West after his public divorce from Kardashian-West.

According to US Weekly, the two were photographed having dinner together in January 2022. When photographers questioned Fox whether there would be a second date with the rapper, she claimed she didn’t know.

After meeting via common acquaintances, West “wanted to get to know her better,” according to one source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about their “casual” visit to Carbone in Miami. Another source, however, said they were “having fun” and that they were “not serious.”

Her claimed new partner was the subject of an interview with the magazine Interview a few days after their second date, in which she waxed poetic about him.

It was “an immediate connection” when Fox first met Ye on New Year’s Eve in Miami, he wrote. I love being around him because of his positive attitude and his enthusiasm. All night long, he had my friends and me in fits of laughter and dancing. We decided to go back to New York City to watch “Slave Play” to keep the momentum going.

Must check: Is Joel Osteen Getting Divorce?| Explanation of Rumors

On-time: Ye’s aircraft arrived at 6 pm, and the performance started at 7 pm. That impressed me,” she said.

Later, she said he oversaw the whole photoshoot on Fox’s second date with him. It was a whole photoshoot while people were eating at the restaurant,” Fox said.

We were cheered on by everyone in the restaurant as it happened. Ye had a surprise in store for me after supper. It still catches me off guard.

“You had a whole hotel room full of clothing. It was like a dream come true for every female. After all, “It was like a true Cinderella moment.”

As she continued, “I don’t know how he did it or how he managed to get all of the stuff there in time,” she said. “However, I was taken aback. It’s not every second date that’s like this.”

Although it isn’t apparent whether the two are dating, it seems like they are.

Has Julia Fox been married before?

Fox, 31, has been in various films and television shows throughout her career, including Uncut Gems, No Sudden Movement, Day by Day, PVT CHAT, and more.

In her spare time, Fox enjoyed spending time with her son and ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

However, in December 2021, Atemiev made news when Fox accused him of being a “deadbeat drunkard,” just in time for the holiday season.

Also read: Ashley Greene & Joe Jonas Relationship Explained! Updates Here!

In a statement to Page Six, Artemiev denied the allegations, saying: “Julia Fox, my co-parent, published a series of false posts on social media, and I was horrified to hear about them. I’m not going to say anything further out of consideration for her privacy and the safety of our kid.”